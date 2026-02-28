Steelers Can Add Passion and Versatility With TCU Safety

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are already showing an interest in the defensive backs available at the 2026 NFL Draft. The team has met with multiple top cornerbacks and safeties already at the NFL Draft Combine,

One player that stands out as an option for the Steelers is TCU safety Bud Clark. The organization has already met with the talented playmaker, and it's easy to see why they are interested.

Not only was Clark an extremely productive safety with TCU, recording 15 interceptions over four seasons, but he's also one of the most passionate individuals you'll ever meet. And that trait is what sets him apart from the rest and makes him the ideal choice for the Steelers at safety.

Willing to Learn

When Clark spoke to the media, he discussed his versatility on the field. Despite being a player who is knocked for being smaller, he plays with a huge frame and mentality. That's what allowed him to be such an adaptable player at the NCAA level, and it's part of why he sees himself being successful at the next level.

"I'm willing to do anything," he said. "I'm excited to be here. So, I just want (NFL teams) them to know that I'm excited."

And as he learns, Clark will be the perfect student. It's clear that whatever Clark does, it's done with passion. He described himself as being passionate and energetic with everything he does.

"I'm very energetic with everything I do," he said describing himself. "I'm passionate about everything I do."

Oct 19, 2024; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) intercepts a pass intended for Utah Utes wide receiver Luca Caldarella (19) during the fourth quarter at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

He Got It From His Mom

There was a palpable enthusiasm and energy from Clark as he spoke to the media. It was clear that he was not lying when he described himself as passionate and energetic in everything he does.

Where does that come from?

According to Clark, it's all from his mother. He told Steelers On SI that the two are basically the same person,

"My mom," he said. "If you've seen my mom, we're the exact same people."

What Can Clark Bring to Steelers?

Clark is not the tall and lanky safety that some desire, but he has all of the hallmarks of a starter in the NFL. He has the speed, the intelligence, the relentlessness and the physicality to be an impact player for multiple seasons.

As the Steelers search for a safety to slot next to DeShon Elliott, Clark is an intriguing option. He won't go in the first round, which might help the Steelers as well. But in Clark, the Steelers have an option to turn to that could soon be a key piece on their team while also providing passion and versatility.

