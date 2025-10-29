Steelers WR Suffers Neck Injury Before Colts Game
A veteran Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver is dealing with a new injury ahead of the team's Week 9 game agains the Indianapolis Colts.
Skowronek Dealing with Neck Injury
On the first injury report of the week, Ben Skowronek was listed as a limited participant with a neck injury.
Skowronek's only other appearance on the report was due to an illness ahead of the Steelers' Week 6 bout with the Cleveland Browns, and he ultimately ended up playing in that game.
Skowronek's Injury History
Skowronek has only missed significant time as a member of the Steelers due to a shoulder injury that landed him on the reserve/injured list immediately after signing with them in September 2024. He was later activated ahead of a Week 10 matchup against the Washington Commanders after being sidelined for seven contests.
The 28-year-old also battled through a hip injury late last season that forced him to miss Pittsburgh's Week 17 game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Christmas Day.
State of Steelers' WR Room
Skowronek's level of participation throughout the rest of the week remains to be seen, but the fact that he's limited would seem to be a positive sign regarding his status vs. the Colts.
Scotty Miller is also fighting through a broken finger that held him out of the team's Week 8 primetime against the Green Bay Packers, and he was listed as a non-participant on the first report this week.
Outside of Skowronek and Miller, however, Pittsburgh's receiver room is healthy.
Calvin Austin III returned vs. Green Bay after going down with a shoulder injury against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 4, which forced him to miss two contests.
With DK Metcalf and Roman Wilson remaining healthy throughout the season as well, the Steelers aren't necessarily operating at a deficiency with their receiver room this week.
Skowronek is a key depth piece, but he's only played 15 percent of the team's offensive snaps this year with 62, according to Pro Football Reference.
Should he not play against the Colts or simply not be 100%, that would likely be of larger importance on the special teams end of things.
Skowronek has remained a major part of what the Steelers do on that side of the ball, logging 139 snaps in that regard so far this year.
Pittsburgh can't really afford to lose one of its top contributors on special teams after Miles Killebrew went down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 6, so Skowronek's participation in practice bears watching for that reason.
