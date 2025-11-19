Steelers Should Give Mason Rudolph Two Games
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are proceeding as the possibility of Mason Rudolph starting in Week 12 will be a reality after starting quarterback Aaron Rodgers suffered a fracture on his non-throwing wrist. Head coach Mike Tomlin said that the team will reevaluate Rodgers before their Week 12 matchup against the Chicago Bears, but all signs point towards Rudolph getting his first start of the 2025 season.
The Steelers are taking a wait-and-see approach with their quarterback situation, but it doesn't have to be that anxiety-inducing. The team can make life easier for Week 12 and Week 13 if they stick with Rudolph as the temporary starter.
What Rudolph Brings to the Steelers' Offense
Rudolph brings a veteran poise and presence to the Steelers. In his second tenure with the organization, he showed reliability in the second half of Week 11. Coming on in relief of Rodgers against the Cincinnati Bengals, Rudolph kept the offense afloat and productive. He completed 12 of 16 passes, including a touchdown pass to running back Kenneth Gainwell.
It wasn't flashy and it wasn't game-breaking, but it was competent and it was effective. The Steelers scored 10 points with Rudolph under center in the second half, and it's given the team enough confidence to rely on him for the interim.
Why This Could Benefit Rodgers
Not only is this a move that makes the Steelers better for the next two games, but it's also one that can benefit Rodgers in his 21st NFL season. This is perhaps his final shot at winning a playoff game or more, and the Steelers want to give the future Hall of Fame QB a legitimate chance to make good on that.
Playing a 41-year-old Rodgers with a vulnerable non-throwing hand is probably not the best way to achieve their goals. Instead, the Steelers can provide Rodgers with the thing he needs the most - rest and recovery. They have a competent backup in Rudolph, one who can provide steady, albeit unspectacular, play at the quarterback position.
And if Rodgers is patient, it will only be to his advantage. He can take a week or two to return to 100% and clear his head after a bit of a cold stretch in his most recent game and a half. When he returns to the field, he'd be ready to go on a stretch run that hopefully harkens back to the prime days of Aaron Rodgers. That only happens if he's 100% and focused on the task at hand, which is why Rudolph has to play the next two games.
