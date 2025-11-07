Steelers Tried to Land DT in Trade
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers failed to make any major moves before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline, but they did make one last addition to their roster ahead of their Week 10 contest. With the Steelers needing more depth along the defensive line, they signed defensive tackle Broderic Martin-Rhodes off the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.
The move adds some insurance to the Steelers’ defensive front, but according to one insider, the team was pressing until the last minute of the deadline to bring in more talent. Team insider Gerry Dulac shared via his X account that the Steelers were on the phones seeking a replacement for the injured veteran Daniel Ekuale. That effort failed, which forced them to pivot to Martin-Rhodes.
“Steelers looked to make a trade for a backup veteran DT to replace Daniel Ekuale,” he wrote. “But that didn’t work out so they signed DT Brodric Martin-Rhodes to the active roster off the KC practice squad. To make room, they waived OLB/DE DeMarvin Leal, a former third-round pick.”
On the Hunt
The update from Dulac may be pouring salt in the wound for anyone who feels the organization came up short at the deadline. However, this insight can also be interpreted as a positive.
It’s clear the Steelers were active during the final hours before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. They were in on wide receivers Jakobi Meyers and Rashid Shaheed before the Jacksonville Jaguars and Seattle Seahawks stepped up their offers.
Dulac makes it clear that they were actively pursuing upgrades along the defensive line as well.
Every single year, organizations attempt to improve and add the best players on the market or available via trade. Every single year, 31 other teams have to fail for one to succeed in landing said player.
The Steelers might not have made the big blockbuster trade, but no one can accuse them of not trying.
Opportunity Awaits
Martin-Rhodes is in his third NFL season after being a Detroit Lions third-round selection in 2023. He’s played in five NFL games, including one start, over his three seasons in the league.
The 6’5”, 330-pound DT will immediately step into opportunities with the Steelers. Lacking options and needing help in their run defense, Martin-Rhodes could become a key piece in their efforts to become a better team against the run. If he can succeed, he will look like a steal of a pickup for Pittsburgh.
