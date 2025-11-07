Steelers’ Jalen Ramsey Gets Honest About Changing Positions
The Pittsburgh Steelers' decision to move Jalen Ramsey from cornerback to safety in Week 9 immediately paid off, as the defense turned in its best performance of the season against an elite Indianapolis Colts offense en route to a 27-20 victory.
As he gets set to remain at his new position in Week 10 vs. the Los Angeles Chargers, Ramsey spoke with reporters and discussed some of the challenges as well as the things he's learned since making that change.
"It's definitely new, for sure," Ramsey said, per video from the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski. "Before last week, I think the last time I played safety for a full game was like my freshman year in college, so however many years ago that was. 13 or something like that, so it's been a while. It's definitely not just like riding a bike. It's tough, but fun. I mean I love football, so all pieces of it I enjoy and try to embrace.
"I guess you could say maybe it brings like a renewed energy for me, just because playing corner for 10 years you kind of learn the game and it kind of becomes same old, same old every day... at safety, now I'm just in the meetings learning kind of new things to look at and different ways to look at the game from the safety's point of view.
Ramsey's Performance in First Game at Safety
With DeShon Elliott (knee) on the reserve/injured list while both Chuck Clark (illness) and Jabrill Peppers (quadricep) were ruled out, Ramsey had a lot on his plate last week.
Playing next to trade acquisition Kyle Dugger in his Steelers debut, Ramsey ended up logging 55 of his 79 defensive snaps against the Colts at free safety, per Pro Football Focus, while lining up in the box on 15 occasions as well.
When it was all said and done, Ramsey posted five solo tackles and allowed three receptions on four targets in coverage for 22 yards, according to PFF.
Will Ramsey Stay at Safety Long-Term?
Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin told reporters that Ramsey would continue working exclusively at safety this week, but what the futures holds is still up in the air.
With Clark trending towards a return against the Chargers and Peppers likely not too far behind him even if he remains sidelined this week, there could come a point in time where Pittsburgh decides it's best to move Ramsey back to corner alongside Joey Porter Jr., Darius Slay Jr. and Brandin Echols.
If the defense shows up in a big way vs. Los Angeles and Ramsey continues to perform well at safety, though, it would be hard to rationalize switching things up.
