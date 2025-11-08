Steelers Lose Pro Bowler For Chargers Game
The Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line, which had remained healthy throughout the entire season, is down one of its starter for the first time heading into a Week 10 bout with the Los Angeles Chargers.
Left guard Isaac Seumalo was officially ruled out after not participating in practice during the entire week. He initially suffered a pectoral strain in the Steelers' Week 8 loss to the Green Bay Packers, but he was active in Week 9 vs. the Indianapolis Colts.
Seumalo was pulled from that game, though, and he was replaced by Spencer Anderson, who is now in line to make his first start of the year in the former's absence.
Seumalo's Steelers Tenure
Seumalo signed a three-year deal worth $24 million with Pittsburgh as a free agent ahead of the 2023 season. He played in all 17 games during his first year as a member of the team.
He did not suit up in any of the first four contests of the 2024 campaign, however, after sustaining a separate pec injury during a practice in late August. Seumalo would eventually return in Week 5 and appear in the Steelers' remaining 13 contests, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career along the way.
Seumalo was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles out of Oregon State. He spent the first seven years of his career with the team and won the Super Bowl champion with them in 2017.
Seumalo played in 81 games (60 starts) for Philadelphia before joining the Steelers.
How Anderson Lines Up as Temporary Starter
Anderson took over for Seumalo after he left due to his injury during each of the past two weeks, giving him a chance to show that he's capable of handling the starting duties at the position.
The 2023 seventh-round pick out of Maryland became a key component of Pittsburgh's offense as a sixth linemen this year when the team began using its jumbo package more often, which began in Week 4 against the Minnesota Vikings.
Anderson has recorded 42 snaps at left guard over the past two weeks in place of Seumalo, and he could be in line for more playing time moving forward depending on how long the latter remains sidelined.
He also filled in for Seumalo as the starting left guard over the first three weeks of the 2024 campaign before sliding over to right guard in Week 4 while the latter dealt with his aforementioned pec injury.
