Steelers vs. Browns Game to Be Shown Across Half of Country

The Pittsburgh Steelers will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 17, playing their penultimate game against an AFC North foe.

It is possible that the game will have quite high stakes. If the Baltimore Ravens defeat the Green Bay Packers on Saturday night, the Steelers will need to win one of their last two games in order to lock up the AFC North title and a playoff spot. If the Ravens lose, the Steelers will lock up the divisiona nd may possibly rest their starters.

With that in mind, the broadcast map for their 1PM Sunday bout against the Browns has not received a mostly national distribution of broadcasting, but still makes up the most ground of any game on CBS in that time slot. The suspension of star wide receiver DK Metcalf may also play into that, as he has proven to be a dynamic player and a fun watch throughout his career.

According to 506 Sports, The Steelers will receive cover in most of the Midwest, the Northeast and much of the middle of the country including Texas. They will not be broadcast in the Southeast due to the Carolina Panthers playing, nor the West Coast as the Seattle Seahawks will take on the Panthers.

Sep 14, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs after a catch as Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) defends during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Steelers will also not be shown in Nevada, parts of New York and parts of New Jersey due to the Las Vegas Raiders taking on the New York Giants. The Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints will also play on CBS in the same window, but will only occupy parts of the South and Southeast.

CBS 1PM Broadcast Map, Courtesy of 506 Sports | Courtesy of 506 Sports

The Steelers' Typical Reach

The Steelers often get a large reach nationally due to their far reaching fanbase. With the fact that Steelers fans seemingly outweigh home fans at a high amount of their away games, the Steelers are often found to be broadcast in the farthest parts of the country from Pittsburgh. With the resurgence of the Seahawks and Panthers this season, they take up a decent amount of the map with their broadcast in places that the Steelers would typically broadcast, like Idaho and the upper Midwest.

After beginning the season with the vast majority of the games the Steelers played being broadcast by the CBS crew of Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt, this will be the third game in four NFL weeks that Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will be on the call for.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers