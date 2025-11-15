Steelers LB Missing Third Game With Illness
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are struggling right now. Despite having a 5-4 record, the feeling around the team and the NFL is that they are sitting ducks atop the AFC North. Part of the reason they aren’t seen as legitimate is because the roster is decimated with injuries.
The toll those injuries have taken on the Steelers continues to wreak havoc, as one of their key linebackers will be out once again for their Week 11 contest. Middle linebacker Cole Holcomb, who has been absent from practice all week, has officially been ruled out by the Steelers for their upcoming AFC North battle. This is the third consecutive game Holcomb will miss.
Impact on Steelers Defense
Without Holcomb, the Steelers’ middle linebacker rotation becomes a three-person group with Patrick Queen and Payton Wilson joined by Malik Harrison. Harrison has been utilized mostly as a run-stopped since returning from the Reserved/Injured List, but without limited options he could be playing even more snaps against the Bengals.
The pressure on Queen and Wilson takes another step as well. The duo has been criticized and scrutinized all season long, but their play the past few weeks has left much to be desired. The tandem can be a dominating force in the middle of the team’s defense if they play up to their potential, but that level of play has not been reached this season and it’s hurting their defense each week.
Another Injury-Filled Season
Credit to Cole Holcomb and his determination as a professional athlete and individual, because this season is quickly becoming another injury-filled one for the veteran linebacker. Holcomb lost two seasons of his career due to a knee injury that nearly forced him into retirement. He worked his way back, and it was no surprise when the team voted him the recipient of the Ed Block Courage Award recently.
Despite his determination, this season has quickly turned into another unfortunate and injury-filled campaign.
When he’s been on the field, he’s been a productive player. One of the team’s best run defenders, his tackling ability was key for their group as they sought consistency and a better overall performance. Now, the team will once again be without him and Holcomb has to try again next week to get his 2025 season and NFL career back on track.
