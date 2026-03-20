Steelers Correct False 'Mean' Joe Greene Death Rumors

PITTSBURGH — A recent report circling around the internet about one of the greatest Pittsburgh Steelers ever has proven to be false, much to the relief of all of Steelers Nation.

Rumors recently surfaced that former Steelers defensive lineman and the last living player of the famous Steel Curtain Defense, “Mean” Joe Greene, had passed away. The news marked an emotional ending to one of the greatest eras in Pittsburgh and NFL history.

But after TMZ reached out to the Steelers organization regarding the circulating rumor, the team shut down the erroneous rumor. In a follow-up report, TMZ Sports shared the cheerful and relieving update from the franchise that Joe Greene is alive and well at 79 years old.

Exclusive: NFL legend "Mean" Joe Greene is alive, Steelers say, after online death hoax. https://t.co/EV01RUaNmG pic.twitter.com/42zaKs86dU — TMZ (@TMZ) March 20, 2026

Appreciating the Greatness of Mean Joe

The Steelers’ history is incomplete with the presence and greatness of Greene. During a time when sacks and quarterback pressures were not recorded or tracked, Greene and his teammates on the Steelers defense redefined how the game was played. From the moment the Steelers made him the fourth overall pick in the 1969 NFL Draft, the Steelers had a generational defender on the field. As a rookie, he captured the Defensive Rookie of the Year title and the first Pro Bowl of his career.

Greene did things that other defensive linemen simply didn't do. He was a modern era defensive tackle playing in the old school era. While it’s an unofficial number, Greene is credited with 77.5 sacks over his 13-year NFL career. He was named to the Pro Bowl 10 times, was named to the All-AFC team nine times, a First Team All-Pro four times, and was named the AP Defensive Player of the Year twice.

But it’s about what the Steelers accomplished as a whole thanks to Greene that makes him one of the greatest defenders in organization history. In the 1970s, the Steelers captured four Super Bowl titles in six years, and each year the defense was the centerpoint. That level of success in that span of time is an unparalleled level of success that the rest of the NFL has tried to emulate ever since.

After an incredible 13-year career, Greene was elected to the Football Hall of Fame in 1987. In the years since his retirement, he’s been a key part of the Steelers alumni group and returned on several occasions for team events.

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