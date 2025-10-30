Steelers' Cory Trice Jr. Believes Big Things Are Coming
Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Cory Trice Jr. is nearing a return from the reserve/injured list, and he believes he can help remedy the team's defensive woes both now and in the future.
Trice Jr. Makes Bold Declaration
Upon returning to the practice field and having his 21-day practice window opened while remaining on IR earlier this week, Trice spoke to reporters and stated that he believes he can grow into a true difference-maker for the Steelers.
"Yeah, I feel like I can prove myself to be a starter, to be a top corner in this league for a long time," Trice said. "I feel like I'm right on track where I need to be."
Trice Jr.'s History
Injuries have been a major issue for Trice going back to his collegiate career at Purdue. He suffered a season-ending ACL injury with the program in 2021, and he subsequently dropped significantly after declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft as a result.
Pittsburgh landed him in the seventh round that year with the No. 241 overall pick, and Trice was largely viewed as a steal given what he showed on film as a press-man corner with a big frame.
Unfortunately for both the team and Trice, however, he never was able to get into a game as a rookie. He tore his ACL at training camp that year and wouldn't make his way back until the offseason program began in 2024.
Trice would end up playing in all three of the Steelers' preseason contests last year, which helped him secure a 53-man roster spot.
He followed that up by appearing in the first three games of the regular season, but a hamstring injury he suffered in Week 3 kept him on IR until Week 17.
Trice then suffered a separate hamstring injury this summer, which held him out during the entire preseason this year and led to him being placed on IR at final roster cuts.
Can Trice Jr. Help Steelers?
Trice was listed as a full participant on the first injury report this week leading up to Pittsburgh's Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, so it appears he's in good position to eventually be activated from IR rather than missing the rest of the campaign.
The Steelers' secondary is reeling at the moment, as is the entire defense. The unit has allowed the third-most yards per game in the NFL this season with 386.0, meaning changes of some sort are on the horizon beyond just landing Kyle Dugger from the New England Patriots.
With Darius Slay Jr. being benched for Brandin Echols against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8, the former could soon become the odd man out among Pittsburgh's corners.
Jalen Ramsey, Joey Porter Jr. and Echols are likely all safe from effectively losing their roles at the moment, which could make it tough for Trice to see the field much throughout the rest of the season, but he could get some opportunities if the team continues to run into issues in coverage.
Trice will still be a valuable depth piece upon his eventual return, and perhaps he'll have a chance to land a bigger role once the 2026 season rolls around.
