Steelers Will Get Closer Look at Injured Penn State QB

As their need for a franchise quarterback remains, the Pittsburgh Steelers should have their eyes on the top prospects at the position during the NFL Combine.

One of the top names among that group is Penn State's Drew Allar, who will throw at Lucas Oil Stadium, per ESPN's Adam Schefter, after sustaining a season-ending ankle injury back in November.

Former Penn St. QB Drew Allar, who has recovered from season-ending ankle surgery, will throw this week at the scouting combine in Indianapolis. pic.twitter.com/rctHkN6emB — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 25, 2026

Allar was widely viewed as a first-round prospect heading into the 2025 campaign, and if he can prove he is healthy, the potential return on investment for the Steelers could be massive if they were to pick him on Day 2.

Allar's Prospect Background

A consensus five-star prospect, Allar joined the Nittany Lions in 2022 and later became the starter as a sophomore in 2023. That season, he threw for a Big Ten-leading 25 touchdowns with just two interceptions and 2,631 yards.

In 2024, Allar led Penn State all the way to the semifinals of the College Football Playoff while throwing for a total of 3,327 yards, 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 16 games.

Before suffering his injury this past season, Allar posted 1,100 yards, eight touchdowns and three interceptions over six contests as part of an all-around disappointing year for both him and the program.

Though Allar's stock is low at the moment, there's plenty to dream on when it comes to his long-term prognosis.

The first trait that jumps off the film with the 21-year-old is his arm strength, which allows him to layer the ball all over the field and make a wide variety of throws.

Allar has prototypical size for the quarterback position at 6-foot-5 as well, and he's mobile enough to make things happen with his legs when the proper opportunities arise.

There are some questions about his footwork and mechanics, but the Steelers and the rest of the NFL likely feel that they can help him improve in those areas.

Oct 4, 2025; Pasadena, California, USA: Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the UCLA Bruins at Rose Bowl.

Should Steelers Target Allar?

Allar likely will need a redshirt year of sorts as a rookie considering he's still recovering from his injury and is a raw talent overall, but that's the type of profile that should entice the Steelers.

The Steelers, whether it be Aaron Rodgers or another veteran, are almost certain to bring in a bridge option to help keem them competitive and in contention for a playoff spot in their first year under Mike McCarthy.

While the roster would get a little tight with Will Howard and Mason Rudolph also in tow, that shouldn't prohibit Pittsburgh from selecting a signal caller with one of its projected 12 picks in this year's draft if it finds one worth selecting.

Allar is arguably the most intriguing of the quarterback prospects beyond Indiana's Fernando Mendoza and perhaps Alabama's Ty Simpson because of the hype that's surrounded his name since entering the collegiate ranks in tandem with his tools and the flashes he showed at Penn State.

How he performs at the combine is obviously a huge litmus test, and Pittsburgh is among the more logical landing spots for him given he'd enter a low-pressure environment where he could develop at his own rate.

The results from the 2025 season were discouraging, but if Allar were to put it all together with the Steelers, he could emerge as their starter for the next decade.

