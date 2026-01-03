Rams DC Linked to Steelers for Potential Opening

In a world where Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers go their separate ways following Week 18, it appears one of the top names in this year's head coaching cycle could be a legitimate candidate to fill that role.

According to Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer, Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula's name has already been connected to Pittsburgh as a bit of uncertainty looms surrounding Tomlin's future with the franchise.

"The Steelers, Ravens and Bills have generated conversation in recent weeks," Breer wrote. "Is there any reality to it? I don’t think these would be firings. But there is some thought that Mike Tomlin could look at a reset, with the Pittsburgh roster potentially going through one soon too, and take a year or two in TV before returning to the sideline. And interestingly enough, Shula’s name has been connected to the Steelers, in case there is an opening."

Shula's Background

Shula's father, Dave, was the head coach of the Cincinnati Bengals from 1992 to 1996 while his grandfather, Don, carved out a Hall of Fame career on the sidelines as head honcho for both the Baltimore Colts (1963 - 1969) and Miami Dolphins (1970 - 1995), meaning it runs in the family.

This is just the second year that the youngest Shula has held down a coordinator position in the NFL. A teammate of Sean McVay at the University of Miami (OH), Shula was a defensive quality control coach in 2015 and 2016 for the Los Angeles Chargers before being hired to the former's first staff as head coach of the Rams in 2017.

Shula was initially the team's assistant linebackers coach (2017 -2018) before becoming their outside linebackers coach (2019 - 2020), linebackers coach (2021), pass game coordinator and defensive backs coach (2022), and their pass rush coordinator and linebackers coach (2023).

He was then promoted to defensive coordinator ahead of the 2024 campaign and hasn't looked back since. The Rams are currently 11-5 and have allowed 20.4 points per game under Shula this season.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin looks on in the first half against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

Where Does Tomlin Stand?

Though Tomlin is under contract with the Steelers for the 2026 season while also having a team option for the 2027 campaign, him walking away from the organization and this mutually parting ways with them is not out of the question, particularly if Pittsburgh falls to the Baltimore Ravens and misses the playoffs.

Earlier this week, the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Ray Fittipaldo left the door open for potential change if the Steelers get blown out by the Ravens.

"If they get blown out, I think almost anything can happen," Fittipaldo wrote. "Buckle up."

With ESPN's Adam Schefter adding that there is "gonna be some conversations" about whoever the losing coach is in this weekend's AFC North title game, it's no guarantee that Tomlin will remain with the Steelers next year.

Though the most likely scenario would appear to remain that he'll be patroling the sidelines at Acrisure Stadium in 2026 and potentially beyond, a lot could happen over the next 48 hours or so to change that stance.

