Steelers Must Make Difficult Contract Decision

PITTSBURGH — It’s time to talk about contract extensions and the Pittsburgh Steelers. Now that the first wave of free agency has passed, the organization has two main tasks to complete. The first is knocking the upcoming NFL Draft out of the park.

The second is making sure a few of the Steelers’ top young players receive a new deal. Traditionally, the Steelers have finalized contract extensions during the summer after the draft. That’s what happened with T.J. Watt and DeShon Elliott last season. This year, there is one main focus for extensions: cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Porter Jr. is the first domino to fall for the Steelers, who have several others needing contract extensions as well. After Porter Jr., the franchise has a terribly difficult decision to make. They have to decide who to extend first between outside linebacker Nick Herbig and tight end Darnell Washington, knowing that whomever they don’t choose could play his final season in Pittsburgh.

Two Approaches to Take

Porter Jr. is going to get paid. That’s a foregone conclusion for the Steelers.

That certainty is not shared for Herbig or Washington. If anything, the sentiment is that only one will receive a second deal before the 2026 season begins.

Which one will it be?

The Steelers should have two approaches. The first is by going after the team’s bigger priority, and that’s Nick Herbig. The organization wants Herbig back. A member of the Steelers organization told Steelers On SI at the NFL Draft Combine that the plan was for him to be around for a while, indicating an extension is a top priority.

Based off of that and the ages of their starting pair of edge rushers, Herbig is the player that needs locked up before that big breakout season happens. Over his first three seasons, he’s been impressive and on the verge of a double-digit sack season. And he's still just 24 years old.

What would an extension look like? The good news is that it will likely cost less than their previous extension with Alex Highsmith did. The veteran edge rushers makes $17 million per season, and that is the absolute upper limit the Steelers should be willing to go with Herbig. A three-year, $45 million deal might make the most sense for both sides, giving the Steelers some security and allowing Herbig to test unrestricted free agency during his age 28 season.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Darnell Washington (80) runs with the ball in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Get the Easier Deal Done?

The second option the Steelers might pursue is to finalize the deal that will be much easier to complete, and that’s an extension with Washington.

The 24-year-old tight end broke out offensively in 2025, posting a career-best 364 receiving yards. He’s also maintained his status as an elite run blocker.

The Steelers already have another tight end on the roster who received a second contract in Pat Freiermuth. He makes $12 million per season, meaning Washington won’t exceed that number annually. A four-year, $32 million deal sounds like a reasonable projection for the talented tight end, and that’s something the Steelers could easily take on and finalize before the regular season.

The Steelers are likely going to extend two players before the season begins. One is already well known in Porter Jr., but the other one remains completely up in the air for the franchise.

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