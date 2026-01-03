Steelers Discussed Marcus Freeman as Mike Tomlin Replacement

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers don't have plans to move on from head coach Mike Tomlin, but with the season on the line, and a disappointing year thus far, there has been plenty of conversations about the future of the orginzation, and if it's approaching time to part ways with their leader.

While the team doesn't plan to move on from Tomlin, it doesn't rule out the possibility of a mutual divorce or Tomlin asking to head elsewhere. Some insiders floated the possibility of Tomlin going to television, while others discussed openings like the New York Giants. Even former players made predictions about him leaving.

"If they get blown out, I think almost anything can happen," Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Steelers insider Ray Fittipaldo said on the Steelers losing in Week 18. "Buckle up."

"Mutual parting of ways after they lose to the Ravens this weekend," former Steelers safety Ryan Clark said on ESPN's Get Up, predicting Tomlin leads the Giants to the playoffs in 2026. "The Rooney/Mara family, because of that, Mike Tomlin’s now the new head coach of the New York Giants. You wanna make a splash. You want to get the right guy. You wanna change the culture. That’s the way to do it."

Steelers Are Preparing

The Steelers appear to be realistic about the possibilities. According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, Pittsburgh has some conversations internally about replacing Tomlin. Their top candidate was seemingly Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman.

"Though Freeman ultimately announced he’s staying at Notre Dame, there’s a strong belief around the league that this won’t be the last time his name is connected to NFL opportunities," Russini wrote. "The Giants, Titans and Browns all had internal discussions about Freeman, as did the Pittsburgh Steelers (in the event longtime coach Mike Tomlin decided to step away)."

Freeman announced that he's staying at Notre Dame for another season, ending those internal conversations - but maybe only about one person.

Steelers Plan?

If the Steelers were considering the possibility of Freeman, chances are they're looking at other options as well.

It seems more and more realistic that each passing year, the potential of Tomlin leaving the franchise can happen. So, they are preparing themselves. That probably didn't end when Freeman announced his return to South Bend.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer tossed Los Angeles Rams defensive coordinator Chris Shula as another candidate, and you can likely add him to the list of possible Tomlin replacements as well.

"The Steelers, Ravens and Bills have generated conversation in recent weeks," Breer wrote. "Is there any reality to it? I don’t think these would be firings. But there is some thought that Mike Tomlin could look at a reset, with the Pittsburgh roster potentially going through one soon too, and take a year or two in TV before returning to the sideline. And interestingly enough, Shula’s name has been connected to the Steelers, in case there is an opening."

The Steelers don't want to move on from Tomlin, but anything is possible with another disappointing year. But if it happens, they won't be left stranded, starting at ground zero in their coaching search. They're already preparing.

