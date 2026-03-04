The Steelers Forgotten QB Option

Truth be told, the Pittsburgh Steelers don't have a ton of quarterback options worth drumming up a ton of excitement about.

Aaron Rodgers still appears to be the leader in the clubhouse in terms of who will start for the team in 2026, and Kyler Murray is a potential high-upside addition following his release from the Arizona Cardinals, but it's slim pickings outside of those two unless Pittsburgh plans on ponying up for Malik Willis.

There has been one signal caller that was flown under the radar for the Steelers, though, and that is Davis Mills of the Houston Texans, who is a solid candidate to run Mike McCarthy's offense should the team fail to land their top targets.

Mills' Numbers

A third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mills started 16 games over his first two years in the league while the Texans were in the middle of a rebuild. Over that stretch, he threw for 5,782 yards, 33 touchdowns and 25 interceptions as the team went 5-19-1 in those contests.

Mills became C.J. Stroud's backup once the latter was selected No. 2 overall in the 2023 draft, though the former did start three games this past season and put uo 915 yards, five touchdowns and an interception while Houston went undefeated during that span.

Why Mills Makes Sense for Steelers

With the No. 21 overall pick in a weak quarterback draft and a lack of truly enticing veteran options on both the trade and open market, as previously stated, the Steelers could be in a tough spot if the likes of Rodgers and Murray don't join them.

Pittsburgh doesn't seem particularly inclined to take on a huge cap hit or pay a huge amount of money for a quarterback at this juncture, and that makes Mills all the more appealing.

With a base salary and cap hit of $6 million and $8.15 million according to Over the Cap, respectively, the 28-year-old won't require a large financial commitment as he enters the final season of his current contract.

Mills is one of the better backup signal callers around the league, but with Stroud in place even despite his struggles this past year, the former doesn't have a path towards the playing time that he likely covets.

He's not going to guide Pittsburgh to a Super Bowl, but Mills is a more adept solution behind center for the time being over Will Howard and Mason Rudolph at the very least if it comes down to it.

The price tag in a trade shouldn't be much more than a Day 3 pick, and for a bridge quarterback who operates well from the pocket with a good amount of experience under his belt, that could be well worth it for the Steelers.

