Steelers Should Consider Rising QB After Exciting Combine Performance

The Pittsburgh Steelers did some snooping around on this year's quarterback class while at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis, and one prospect in particular may have soared up their draft board after his performance.

Arkansas' Taylen Green, who was viewed as a developmental signal caller that would likely be selected on Day 3 of the 2026 NFL Draft, went into Lucas Oil Stadium and put on quite a show for evaluators.

Pittsburgh almost certainly took note of what Green accomplished this past weekend, and if it is planning on picking a quarterback either on Day 2 or 3, the 23-year-old might just be worth the gamble.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green (QB08) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Green's Combine Numbers

Measuring in at 6-foot-5 and 7/8 inches at 227 pounds, Green's size was already working in his favor as it relates to his draft stock.

His 4.36-second 40-yard dash was the real head-turner for him, though, as that mark was the best for a quarterback at the combine since Michael Vick ran a 4.33 in 2001.

The same goes for his broad jump of 11 feet and two inches, as well as his vertical jump of 43.5 inches, as they are the top totals for signal callers since at least 2003, according to ESPN.

Why Steelers Should Target Green in NFL Draft

With no signal callers unanimously viewed as first-round prospects in this year's draft beyond presumptive No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza and perhaps Ty Simpson, teams will be forced to try and find value at the most important position in the sport during the later rounds.

Among the rest of the pack, it's hard to make a case for any other quarterback having more upside than Green. The caveat is that he also has arguably the lowest floor given his rawness as a pure passer, but if everything clicks, he could become a long-term starter at the next level.

The Steelers, if they re-sign Aaron Rodgers, are going to have a rather full quarterback room considering 2025 sixth-rounder Will Howard and Mason Rudolph are also under contract for the 2026 campaign.

Room could still be made for a rookie, however, meaning they shouldn't be precluded from selecting a signal caller if they find one they believe in.

Green's mix of athleticism and arm talent is tantalizing because of how rare it is to find a player who is as gifted in those areas as he is. He is remisnicent of Joe Milton III and Anthony Richardson, neither of whom have carved out much of a role in the NFL up to this point, but that doesn't mean he'll head down the same path.

Green won't be ready to see the field as a rookie given where he is in his development, but that also works in the Steelers' favor considering they're set to have multiple veterans on the roster ahead of him who can play and help him grow at the same time.

It remains to be seen what range Green's stock truly settles in, but Pittsburgh would be smart to try and leave the draft with him on its roster.

