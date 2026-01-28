Mike McCarthy Targeting Two OL Coaches for Steelers Staff

As Mike McCarthy makes progress towards building his staff after being named the 17th head coach in Pittsburgh Steelers history, it appears he has his eyes on a few potential offensive assistants in the trenches.

According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac, McCarthy is targeting a pair of offensive line coaches he has previously worked with when he was the head coach of the Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys in James Campen and Ramon Chinyoung, respectively.

"Other top candidates McCarthy is looking to add to his staff are former Packers offensive line coach James Campen and former Cowboys assistant line coach Ramon Chinyoung," Dulac wrote.

McCarthy's History with Campen and Chinyoung

Campen, who played in the NFL for parts of eight seasons as an offensive lineman from 1986 to 1993, was an assistant offensive line and quality control coach for the Packers in 2004 and 2005, which predated McCarthy's stint with the team.

When McCarthy was hired ahead of the 2006 season, he retained Campen as an assistant offensive line coach that first year before promoting him to offensive line coach in 2007.

Campen remained in that role under McCarthy through the 2018 campaign while also adding the title of run game coordinator that same year, which was the latter's final in Green Bay before being fired during the season.

Though Campen did not eventually join McCarthy in Dallas, he has also served as the offensive line coach for the Cleveland Browns (2019), Los Angeles Chargers (2020), Houston Texans (2021) and Carolina Panthers (2022 - 2023).

As for Chinyoung, he was hired under McCarthy by the Cowboys in 2023 as an assistant offensive line and quality control coach.

He stuck in that role through the 2024 campaign, which was McCarthy's last in Dallas, before becoming the assistant offensive line coach.

Steelers' Other Coaching News

The main addition McCarthy has closed in on in Pittsburgh thus far is bringing in Patrick Graham as his defensive coordinator.

Though the Steelers have yet to officially announce that hire, it certainly appears that the two sides will eventually seal the deal. Graham, who was the linebackers coach and run game coordinator during McCarthy's final year in Green Bay, was most recently the Las Vegas Raiders' defensive coordinator from 2022 to 2025.

Dulac also reported that McCarthy is set to retain three members of Mike Tomlin's staff in quarterbacks coach Tom Arth, secondary coach Gerald Alexander and linebackers coach Scott McCurley, who had previously worked alongside McCarthy in each of his 18 years as an NFL head coach up to this point and is now set to reunite with him.

There hasn't been much buzz surrounding Pittsburgh's search for an offensive coordinator, though they are expected to interview Cowboys tight end coach Lunda Wells for that position, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Additionally, NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe reported that the Steelers are hiring Adam Henry as their new wide receivers coach after he spent the last three years in that same role with the Buffalo Bills.

