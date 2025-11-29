Steelers Have History on Their Side Against Bills

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are set to take on the Buffalo Bills in a tough matchup at home, one that could decide whether or not the Steelers make the playoffs when the season is all over.

The Bills are entering the game as the favorite, as the Steelers' inconsistency has lent itself to not being a surging team moving forward.

How The Steelers Typically Fare

Despite that, the Steelers have been quite dominant against the Bills when hosting them in Pittsburgh over the course of the league’s history. When the Bills have visited the city of Pittsburgh, the Steelers are 10-3 all-time.

Of the last five matchups between the Bills and the Steelers, the Steelers have lost 1-4. Notably, four of the five games were in Buffalo. The last time the Steelers hosted the Bills, the Steelers still had Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback and lost to Josh Allen and the Bills in 2019.

Roethlisberger wasn’t the starting quarterback, however, as Duck Hodges played in his place due to injury.

The Upcoming Matchup

The Steelers will likely benefit from the services of quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will return from injury following a missed game in the Steelers' loss to the Chicago Bears.

Rodgers, however, is not particularly skilled at defeating the Bills. In his career, Rodgers has played the Bills seven times, the most recent of which came last season while Rodgers was with the New York Jets. Of the seven games, Rodgers has won 3, the most recent of which came in his first appearance against them while with the Jets.

Other matchups where the Steelers have typically been favored that they have won this year include the Cleveland Browns, Cincinnati Bengals and the Minnesota Vikings. On the other hand, the Steelers have been unable to beat teams that have had consistent play on both sides of the field, which the Bills most likely will bring in Week 13.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and Indianapolis Colts safety Cam Bynum (0) shake hands after the game at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

The Bills currently have the third-best total offense in the league, trailing just the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts, the latter of which the Steelers took care of when they faced off at Acrisure Stadium. When it comes to total points per game, the Bills rank fifth among all teams, while the Seattle Seahawks, who trounced the Steelers, occupy second. It is impossible to know which Steelers team shows up when they play this weekend, but history is generally on their side against the Buffalo Bills in Pittsburgh.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!