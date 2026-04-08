Steelers Bringing In First-Round DB Before Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers are bringing in one of the top defensive back prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft for a visit.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is set to meet with the Steelers on April 9 after recently completing visits with the New England Patriots, Cleveland Browns, Atlanta Falcons and Dallas Cowboys.

Source: Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren is currently visiting the Dolphins after concluding recent visits with the Patriots, Browns, Cowboys and Falcons — and finishes with the Steelers tomorrow.



The former All-American has a strong chance to become a 1st-round pick. pic.twitter.com/T7R3ppDSu5 — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 8, 2026

A likely Day 1 pick, McNeil-Warren appears to be in the conversation for Pittsburgh as it parses through its options at No. 21 overall with a little over two weeks to go before the city hosts the draft.

McNeil-Warren's Profile

A Florida native, McNeil-Warren spent his entire collegiate career in the MAC at Toledo.

As a freshman in 2022, he logged seven tackles and a forced fumble in 13 games.

During the 2023 season, McNeil-Warren recorded 69 tackles, five passes defended, four forced fumbles and two interceptions in 14 contests.

In 2024, he posted 61 tackles, 0.5 sacks, five passes defended, a forced fumble and an interception across eight games while missing time due to a shoulder injury.

As a senior this past year, McNeil-Warren put up 77 tackles, 0.5 sacks, seven passes defended, three forced fumbles and two interceptions, earning First-Team All-MAC and Third-Team AP All-America spots.

He went on to participate in the Panini Senior Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine, where he ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash.

Is McNeil-Warren the Right Pick for the Steelers?

Safety isn't as much of a need, at least for the 2026 season, as it was at the beginning of the offseason since Pittsburgh signed Jaquan Brisker to a one-year deal.

With DeShon Elliott primed to return from a season-ending knee injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers while Darnell Savage joined the team on a one-year deal, the Steelers have a relatively well-stocked safety room.

All three of those players will officially become free agency next March, however, meaning Pittsburgh doesn't have any long-term options at the position.

McNeil-Warren, as a playmaker who had a propensity for forcing turnovers at Toledo with plus-size and speed to go with an aggressive streak, is a fit for the Steelers based on the fact that he could command the backend of the team's defense for many years to come.

Even if other areas of the roster are in more need of reinforcements for the upcoming campaign in particular, such as offensive line and wide receiver, choosing McNeil-Warren at No. 21 is a move that could pay off in spades for a long time running.

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