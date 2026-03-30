Steelers Get Injury News That Could Help Them Land Star CB

PITTSBURGH -- Injuries are always a part of the NFL Draft, and the Pittsburgh Steelers should keep their eye on one in particular over the next few weeks.

The Steelers have a fairly simple plan for the 2026 NFL Draft, but there's no denying how much can change in those finals days before it. Especially as injury reports on players change and are revealed, the draft boards are going to dramatically shift between now and the start of the first round.

One of the top prospects in this class, Clemson Tigers cornerback Avieon Terrell, has battled hamstring injuries throughout the pre-draft process. At his private pro day, he re-aggravated the injury, according to Adam Schefter. The news is a difficult blow to the young defensive back, who may drop out of the first round due to injury concerns. That's a problem for Terrell, but it might help the Steelers land a future starting cornerback in the second round.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell, a projected first-round pick in next month’s draft, aggravated his hamstring injury today on the first run of his private pro day at Clemson. https://t.co/R0JccTJG5M pic.twitter.com/bpwKA5XExb — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 30, 2026

A Blessing in Disguise?

The most important thing regarding Terrell is taking care of himself both phyically and mentally leading up to such a huge event in his personal and professional life. An injury like this shouldn't hurt his first-round projection, in theory, but organizations consistently show hesitancy regarding players entering with an exisiting or recovering injury. Just look at Arizona State wide receiver Jordan Tyson, who has the potential to be an All-Pro pass-catcher, but also likely to slide down the board due to "durability concerns."

If that happens for Terrell, it's a shame on NFL teams for passing on him. For the Steelers, they shouldn't be afraid to take the risk on such a talented cornerback. Terrell is a player who falls just outside of my top 20 NFL Draft rankings, coming in at no. 23, but he has the tools and traits to be a number one cornerback at the NFL level.

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Clemson defensive back Avieon Terrell (DB31) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Will Terrell Fall?

The discussion surrounding cornerback is one of the most interesting ones heading into this year's draft. Like the wide receiver and defensive line/edge positions, this class is deep with talent that few can agree on. There are as many as nine of 10 cornerbacks expected to go in the first 64 picks, with players going all over the place in various mock drafts.

Most had Terrell landing somewhere between the 17th and the 32nd picks. Even with a setback at his workout, that still stands out as the likeliest landing spot. But if he falls out of the first round, it could be a blessing in disguise for the Steelers, who could steal a starting cornerback in the 2026 NFL Draft.

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