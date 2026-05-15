Steelers Could Go All Out For QB in 2027 Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers may pull out all the stops to land a franchise quarterback in the 2027 NFL Draft.

In a piece centered around NFL executives predicting the events of the 2027 offseason, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler noted that there's some chatter and speculation about the potential of the Steelers making a move up the board in order to snag one of the top signal caller prospects in next year's class.

"A few executives consulted for this story are watching Pittsburgh -- which has started seven quarterbacks since Ben Roethlisberger retired after the 2021 season -- for a move up the draft board to capitalize on a quarterback class it has spent years studying," Fowler wrote.

Nov 28, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning warms up before a game against the Texas A&M Aggies at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

The Top Names to Watch

Assuming Aaron Rodgers re-signs with the Steelers, it's hard to imagine them picking in the top-10, let alone at the very peak of the board.

The price tag to get inside the top-three picks and take their preferred quarterback will be hefty if its original selection lands in the late-teens or early-20s, but it's what'll be needed in order for the organization to finally remove itself from purgatory.

Texas' Arch Manning has drawn plenty of hype over recent years due to his last name and status as a five-star prospect. He's someone Pittsburgh should have its eyes on due to his arm strength and mobility, but he's a leading candidate to go No. 1 overall and thus may be off the board regardless of when the team picks.

Oregon's Dante Moore falls into that same category as the possible choice at No. 1 in 2027 given all of his tools as a pure passer, and there's more room for growth after removing himself from the 2026 draft.

Outside of that pair, Notre Dame's C.J. Carr, Miami (FL)'s Darian Mensah, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers, Ohio State's Julian Sayin, Oklahoma State's Drew Mestemaker and LSU's Sam Leavitt are among the other names who are firmly in first-round discussions nearly a year out from the draft.

Oct 11, 2025; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) drops back in the pocket during the first quarter against the Northwestern Wildcats at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images | Matthew O'Haren-Imagn Images

The Will Howard and Drew Allar Dilemma

If Rodgers is Pittsburgh's starter in 2026, both Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar won't have a real shot of proving themselves as viable options moving forward.

While they'll continue working closely with the coaching staff and garner a vast majority of the snaps between the two of them during the preseason, that's still not enough of a sample size to determine whether or not either can make the leap to become the No. 1 option behind center in 2027.

Would the Steelers ever bypass picking a top quarterback in next year's draft if they're enthused by the steps Howard and Allar over the summer and into the 2026 campaign? That would feel like a shortsighted and potentially even foolish decision considering the former was a sixth-rounder and the latter a third-rounder, but it might not be out of the realm of possibility.

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