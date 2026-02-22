Steelers Top Free Agent Offensive Guard Options

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will be a team to watch when the legal tampering and free agency period begin.

With multiple positions needing improvement and tons of salary-cap space, the Steelers have the chance to quickly address these deficiencies through free agency. One of the biggest holes they can plug when that window opens is at left guard. Isaac Seumalo has been a stalwart at the position the past few seasons, but it's not clear if he will return, sign elsewhere, or retire.

The right side of the team's line is stable, but the complete oppposite is true on the left side. With no starting quarterback yet, the team has to provide the best possible o-line in front of whoever is under center. That's why these four free agent options all stand out as the top targets for the Steelers.

David Edwards - Expensive, But Reliable

The guard with the highest anticipated market value, according to Spotrac's projections, is Buffalo Bills guard David Edwards. As an offensive lineman in front of Josh Allen, he's become one of the top interior offensive linemen in the game.

At other positions of need, like cornerback, wide receiver, or even left tackle, the Steelers can take a risk at the 2026 NFL Draft. Along the interior of the offensive line, however, they need to pony up and pay for a player who can reliably play at the left guard position. Edwards fits the bill and would be the fourth above-average starter on Pittsburgh's o-line.

Ed Ingram - Bolstering the Trenches

Last year with the Houston Texans, guard Ed Ingram was a tremendous run blocker. According to Pro Football Focus, he was the eighth-ranked run blocker among 81 qualifying guards during the 2025 campaign. The 6'3", 310-pound guard is a mauler who eats the defender in front of him in running schemes.

The problem is his passing game isn't quite as impressive, and that's a huge risk. The Steelers were one of the more impressive offensive line groups overall, but it was their pass-coverage skills in the interior that placed them there. Ingram allowed four sacks last season, which ranked 67th out of 81 qualifying guards.

It's a risk, but the Steelers might view him as the right fit who can have his pass-blocking technique improved under new coach James Campen.

Zion Johnson - How Much More Room to Grow?

That's the question with Los Angeles Chargers guard Zion Johnson. The 26-year-old has been steady under Jim Harbaugh, playing in over 1,000 snaps in each of his first four seasons, but unexceptional.

How much room does the former first-round pick have to grow?

The one area that stands out is his discipline. In four seasons, he has 20 total penalties and is coming off back-to-back seasons with just four penalties per campaign.

Maybe a fresh start unlocks that next level for Johnson, and playing with a group of young linemen around him could be the key.

Alijah Vera-Tucker - Huge Risk, Bigger Reward?

Another former first-round pick, it's been a rough injury road for Alijah Vera-Tucker. He missed all of the 2025 season after suffering a triceps injury before the regular season, but this was the third year that he missed significant time due to injury.

When he's on the field, however, he's been stellar, and he's just 26 years old. He'll turn 27 before the 2026 season, but if he's healthy, he would absolutely solve the left guard issue in Pittsburgh.

The question is, do the Steelers take that risk?

