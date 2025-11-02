Steelers Can't Ignore Dolphins WR Trade
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want and need a wide receiver at the NFL trade deadline, and the name that has topped every list is Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle. Right now, that's becoming a real possibility for the black and gold.
Heading into the trade deadline, the addition of Waddle didn't seem realistic. The Dolphins were trying to stick together and give themselves an opportunity to turn things around and see if their current group of players could be the building blocks to figure out the rest of the roster.
Now, things are different. They've fired their general manager, and according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, and now accepting calls on their biggest names - including Waddle.
"While previously a question about wide receiver Jaylen Waddle was met with a hard 'no,' the team will now do its due diligence and at least consider offers for the star in his prime, sources say. Miami still would prefer to not trade Waddle, but the Dolphins are at least willing to weigh an offer that blows them away," Rapoport wrote in his latest trade deadline update.
Steelers Must Call
The Steelers can't ignore this. If Waddle is on the table, he makes all the sense in the world for Pittsburgh to go after. He's only 26 years old, has a team-friendly contract for the next to years and is a consistent contributor.
In five NFL seasons, he's totaled a 1,000 yards three times. This year, he's on pace to add his fourth in five years.
The Steelers could view Waddle as their WR2 with DK Metcalf this season and for the future. Whether that means Aaron Rodgers is returning in 2026 or they're giving the job to a younger option, they'll have two wide receivers who are stars to build off of.
That's quality groundwork for an incoming QB.
Waddle Price Tag
Waddle is not going to be cheap. The Steelers will likely need to give up a second or third round pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to land him, but he's worth it.
They won't have another option like Waddle. Jakobi Meyers is a rental option, Rashid Shaheed is a shot in the dark and Chris Olave is off the table. Right now, their best available target is Waddle, and it's not even close.
So, if they're serious about being all in this season and hunting for a Super Bowl, Waddle should be on their mind. The fact that he'll be around for the next few years and still growing is on the cherry on top of what would be another blockbuster Steelers trade.
