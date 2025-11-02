Steelers Aren't Interested in Jakobi Meyers' Price Tag
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have had their eyes on a number of wide receivers this season, with Las Vegas Raiders' Jakobi Meyers being one of them. Pittsburgh has called Las Vegas, but right now, they're not interested in their asking price.
According to The Athletic's Dianna Russini, the Steelers and Buffalo Bills have made sure to call the Raiders to try to land their starting wide receiver. However, those calls have ended without a deal, as Pittsburgh is not interested in the current price tag for trading for him.
"The Raiders have fielded calls from the Steelers and Bills on WR Jakobi Meyers, but Las Vegas has set a high price. Pittsburgh is looking at other wide receiver options, too," Russini writes.
Steelers Want a Reasonable Starter
The Steelers want a wide receiver who can come in and be a reliable partner DK Metcalf and Calvin Austin III. They aren't looking for the biggest blockbuster trade they can find, although they wouldn't turn down the right opportunity.
In an ideal world, they'd be able to land a name that works well as their WR2/3 with Austin but doesn't cost much. Many believed Meyers would be that name as he's been asking for a trade out of Las Vegas all season and is on the last year of his contract.
Apparently not. If the Steelers weren't interested in the asking price, chances are that it was somewhere around a Day 2 or early Day 3 pick. For a player who is about to turn 29 years old and has had just one 1,000-yard season, the price tag may be a little too high.
Other Options
The Steelers have been linked to wide receivers like Miami Dolphins' Jaylen Waddle, New Orleans Saints' Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed and Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley. Waddle is now expected to be on the market after the Dolphins fired their general manager. While Olave is trying to get a new contract done in New Orleans, Shaheed is believed to be on the trade block. Ridley may be out in Tennessee as the Titans rebuild, but comes with a lengthy contract worth just under $30 million per season.
Any of those names could end up in Pittsburgh, and general manager Omar Khan hasn't been afraid of making a splash on the market this season. So, if the price tag is right for another option outside of Meyers, don't be surprised if the Steelers end up making a move at the deadline.
