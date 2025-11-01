Steelers, Raiders OG Trade Could Make Sense
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Las Vegas Raiders have been linked as trade partners for much of the regular season. With the Steelers needing help at multiple positions and the Raiders out of contention, it makes too much sense.
The most talked about target for the Steelers is pass-catcher Jakobi Meyers. The veteran receiver is absolutely a player the Steelers want, but there’s another offensive player in Vegas that the team might also be targeting. In a recent article for PFF, Josh Liskiewitz named offensive lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson as a player the Steelers could land.
"The Raiders could be a logical trade partner," he wrote. "The previous regime spent a 2024 second-round pick on interior lineman Jackson Powers-Johnson, but he appeared to be benched during Las Vegas’ Week 7 matchup against the Chiefs. While primarily a center at Oregon, Powers-Johnson has already logged more than 300 snaps at each of the interior positions during his time as a pro."
Center & Guard Combo
As Liskiewitz points out, there is value in the versatility Powers-Johnson possesses. Drafted as a center out of college, he’s more of a combo lineman, with the ability to play the center or guard position.
The 22-year-old is also relatively inexperienced in the NFL. He has one full season under his belt, and while things aren’t going well in Vegas, there’s plenty of potential and talent to develop further in the right situation.
Injury Insurance?
Veteran left guard Isaac Seumalo left the Steelers' loss to the Green Bay Packers with a pectoral strain. He is set to play against the Indianapolis Colts, but if he reaggravates it somewhere down the line, Spencer Anderson would step in as his replacement.
If the Steelers want to bolster the group or bring in another player to fill that left guard position, Powers-Johnson makes a ton of sense. He could slot in alongside center Zach Frazier and right guard Mason McCormick to be the fourth starting offensive lineman in Pittsburgh playing in their second NFL season.
The Steelers are likely to be active over the final days before the 2025 NFL Trade Deadline. They remain on the hunt for another talented wide receiver to pair with DK Metcalf. Their cornerback depth is under fire as their pass defense crumbles, and there’s speculation they continue adding to the secondary before the deadline. But, the offensive line is an area to monitor and Jackson Powers-Johnson is a top name that could be on the move.
