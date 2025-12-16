Steelers Pro Bowler Suffers Triceps Injury

A starter on the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive line went down with an injury at the end of the third quarter in the team's Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins.

Left guard Isaac Seumalo headed into the blue medical tent after suffering a triceps injury on a play where tight end Pat Freiermuth hauled in a seven-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers. A taunting penalty by Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks, however, gave Pittsburgh a first down and tacked on an extra 15 yards.

Seumalo returned to the sideline with his helmet in his hand, but he headed to the Steelers' locker room soon after and has been ruled out for the remainder of the contest.

UPDATE: Seumalo is OUT for the remainder of the game with a tricep injury. https://t.co/zgknGuMhYi — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 16, 2025

With Seumalo off the field, Spencer Anderson stepped in at left guard in his place.

Dec 15, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers guard Isaac Seumalo (73) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Seumalo's Recent Injury History

Seumalo, who signed a three-year deal in free agency with Pittsburgh ahead of the 2023 campaign, did not play in any of the first four contests of the 2024 season after sustaining a pec injury during a practice in late August. He'd go on to return in Week 5 and appear in the team's remaining 13 contests, earning the first Pro Bowl nod of his career along the way.

The 32-year-old then sustained a pec strain in Week 8 against the Green Bay Packers. Seumalo attempted to fight through it in the Steelers' Week 9 matchup vs. the Indianapolis Colts, but he was also pulled from that contest and replaced by Anderson.

Seumalo later missed the team's Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Chargers before making his return in Week 11 vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Potential Impact of Seumalo's Injury

The left side of Pittsburgh's offensive line is now noticably inexperienced with both Broderick Jones and Seumalo out.

Though the severity of Seumalo's injury is currently known, the Steelers currently have fourth-stringer Dylan Cook starting at left tackle with Jones out for the year due to a neck injury while Calvin Anderson (knee) is on the reserve/injured list and Andrus Peat is sidelined with a concussion.

Cook has played rather well, though, and Peat could be in line to return vs. the Detroit Lions in Week 16.

Anderson has started eight games in his career and had logged 100 snaps at left guard entering Week 15, per Pro Football Focus. He has primarily seen the field as part of the Steelers' jumbo package, but the team would have to switch things up if he starts at the position moving forward if Seumalo remains sidelined.

Subscribe to our FREE Newsletter for the latest news and updates on the Pittsburgh Steelers