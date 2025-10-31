Steelers, Jaylen Waddle Trade Window May Have Reopened
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers want a wide receiver. They thought about the addition of Marques Valdes-Scantling, only to leave the door open for a bigger name. With days remaining before the trade deadline, there are a few, but one may have just reopened that could top their list.
The Miami Dolphins have mutually parted ways with long-time general manager Chris Grier after 25 years of working in the position. The team sits at 2-7 and may be nearing the end of head coach Mike McDaniels as well, which could lead to significant changes being made everywhere, including the wide receiver position.
Steelers Could Go After Jaylen Waddle
The Steelers have reported interest in Jaylen Waddle. According to NFL insider Tony Pauline, the team has Waddle and Tennessee Titans' Calvin Ridley circled, with the Dolphins' firing becoming an interesting turn in the possible outcome at the deadline.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers are in the market for another wide receiver and have been inquiring about players available at the position," Pauline wrote. "Two names I am hearing as trade targets are Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Calvin Ridley of the Tennessee Titans."
Up until this point, the Dolphins have made it known that they were not open to a trade at the deadline. That likely changes with a change at general manager, and the move signals a bigger rebuild in the making.
At 26 years old and a former first-round pick, he is likely their player with the highest price tag, but could also be their easiest to trade. Several teams are looking for a wideout, including the Steelers. What might give Pittsburgh the advantage is that they've been willing to make some splash moves this season.
What Would Steelers-Dolphins Trade Look Like?
Waddle already has three 1,000-yard seasons in the NFL, and is on pace to add another in 2025. With 586 yards and four touchdowns, he'd lead the Steelers in yards by 125 yards over DK Metcalf. He'd be second on the team in receiving touchdowns.
The Steelers would need to give up a Day 2 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to open the conversation for Waddle. The Dolphins would be foolish not to push for a second or third round selection for a young wideout who's been producing.
The Steelers shouldn't budge, though. Giving themselves a young wideout to finalize their room for the future is precisely what they need. Waddle is easily their best option, and therefore, they should hope the door has reopened and be willing to make another splash to land him.
