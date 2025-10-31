Steelers Sign Former Eagles Versatile OL
With Pro Bowl left guard Isaac Seumalo banged up heading into a Week 9 game against the Indianapolis Colts, the Pittsburgh Steelers have brought in some additional depth on the offensive line.
The Steelers signed offensive lineman Jack Driscoll amidst a slew of practice squad moves earlier this week that also included adding safety Darrick Forrest and wide receiver John Rhys Plumlee, who had been a fan favorite during his initial tenure with the team last summer.
Driscoll's Career
After beginning his collegiate career at UMass and playing a combined 22 games there between the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Driscoll transferred to Auburn ahead of the 2018 campaign.
After spending two years with the program and playing in 25 contests, Driscoll declared for the 2020 NFL Draft and was selected in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles.
He started four games as a rookie before starting all nine contests he suited up for in 2021 while both beginning and ending the year on the reserve/injured list.
The Miami Dolphins signed Driscoll in March 2024, though he didn't make their 53-man roster and let go at final roster cuts.
He ultimately landed back with the Eagles, first signing to their practice squad before joining the active roster. From 2022 to 2024, Driscoll played in 47 games for the Eagles and started five of them while logging a total of 636 offensive reps over that stretch.
The 28-year-old didn't see the field throughout Philadelphia's playoff run last year, but he still came away with a Super Bowl ring after the team defeated the Kansas City Chiefs.
Driscoll's Potential Role with Steelers
The only other offensive linemen on Pittsburgh's practice squad are Dylan Cook and Steven Jones. Considering neither of them have ever appeared in a regular season game, Driscoll immediately becomes the most obvious elevation candidate among that trio.
Seumalo has been listed as a non-participant on each of the Steelers' two injury reports so far this week. If he can't play against the Colts, it wouldn't come as a surprise if Driscoll were to be a part of the game day roster as a backup option along the offensive line.
He's never played left guard in the NFL, as most of his time has come at right tackle and right guard with some left tackle reps sprinkled in.
With Spencer Anderson in line to start at left guard if Seumalo is ruled out, however, Pittsburgh could also choose to use Driscoll as part of its jumbo package if he is in fact elevated and active for this week's contest.
