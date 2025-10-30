Steelers Reveal Kyle Dugger's Jersey Number
The newest member of the Pittsburgh Steelers has officially received his jersey number before taking on the Indianapolis Colts in Week 9.
Kyle Dugger's Number
According to the Steelers' official roster, safety Kyle Dugger will wear No. 29 with the team after arriving via trade from the New England Patriots earlier this week.
A second-round pick out of Lenoir Rhyne in 2020, Dugger had spent his entire career with the Patriots before being sent to Pittsburgh. During that time, he had worn No. 35 as a rookie before switching to No. 23 in 2021 and sticking with it through this current season.
Darius Slay Jr. is currently wearing No. 23 for the Steelers, however, and Dugger instead opted to chose a new number instead of returning to No. 35, which was last used by Jonathan Ward in 2024.
Steelers' History of No. 29
Aaron Shampklin and Ryan Watts both wore No. 29 at different points during the 2024 campaign, but no one held claim to it this year before Dugger joined the team.
Perhaps the most notable Steeler to use the number across the franchise's history was running back Barry Foster, who played for the team from 1990 to 1994. His best campaign came in 1992, when he rushed for a whopping 1,690 yards and 11 touchdown en route to a Pro Bowl appearance, second-place MVP finish and a first-team All-Pro nod.
Another player to don the number for Pittsburgh who found success with it was defensive back Ron Johnson, who was a two-time Super Bowl champion with the organization while suiting up for them from 1978 to 1984.
Dugger's Impact on Steelers
With Pittsburgh's defense in desperate need of a boost, Dugger should come in and play a good amount of snaps with DeShon Elliott on the reserve/injured list after suffering a knee injury against the Green Bay Packers in Week 8.
Dugger fell out of favor in new Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel's system this year and was finally dealt to the Steelers after rumors were persistent on that front surrounding him during the offseason.
The 29-year-old was a versatile weapon for New England's defense under Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo. Though he's somewhat of a Swiss Army knife, he's primarily played in the box and at free safety over the past handful of years.
Dugger's performance has fallen off a bit over the past year or so too, but he could help Pittsburgh out down the stretch before reaching free agency next offseason.
