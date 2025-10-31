Steelers New Safety Could Play Right Away
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are spiraling in the wrong direction as of late, dropping multiple games and nearing a .500 record on the season.
With that in mind, the Steelers needed to make some sort of personnel move, especially when it came to their defense. They opted to trade for Kyle Dugger, a younger defensive back with the New England Patriots. Because of the awkward timing, it was unsure whether or not he would be available for their next game, and it seems we now have some clarity on the matter.
Coach Austin's Thoughts
Defensive coordinator Teryl Austin had a chance to speak to the media this week, and was asked about Dugger's availability during the media session.
"Just had him for the walkthrough, so we'll determine that as we get a little closer. We're gonna try to do the best we can to get him ready to be available for us in some capacity," Austin said.
Dugger has been in the National Football League for six seasons to this point, being drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft by the Patriots with the 37th overall selection. Dugger was drafted out of the Division II school Lenoir-Rhyne after excelling at his appearance in the Senior Bowl for that draft cycle.
Dugger has 9 interceptions in his NFL career, including three that he returned for touchdowns. He has also forced three fumbles and has logged 24 receptions during his career. His last season was full of injury, so the Steelers are likely hoping that he can turn it around and stay healthy while the remainder of their secondary has been unable to do so. He also did not grade out well in his final season with the Patriots, which likely led to his value dropping when it came to trade capital with the Steelers.
Looking At The Timeline
The team has dealt with a plethora of injuries, including a recent one to new safety Jabrill Peppers that will keep him out of this week's matchup. With that in mind, the Steelers may try to rush the process of getting him into the fold, which could provide a better defense going forward. Dugger and Peppers were teammates during their time in New England. Now, the Steelers are set to take a chance on a player who is coming off a down season but is still quite younger than much of his room, so has time to turn it around.
