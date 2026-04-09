Steelers Could Take Major Advantage of NFL Draft Trades

With 12 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in prime position to potentially move up in the first round and grab one of the top players in the class.

Per a report from NFL insider Jordan Schultz, this year's draft is expected to feature a wave of trades, particularly in the first half of the first round, while teams also look to pick up extra Day 2 and early Day 3 selections.

The expectation among many NFL teams is that the 2026 draft will be one of the more trade-heavy drafts in recent memory, according to multiple league sources.



Specifically, on the defensive side of the ball — EDGE, CB and LB are all strong/deep — while WR is typically… pic.twitter.com/NhNQJiM91T — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) April 8, 2026

Because the Steelers are flush with picks, including four on Day 2 and three between the fourth and fifth rounds, they have the necessary capital to slide up for a prospect that ranks high on their big board if the proper opportunity arises.

What Could a Potential First-Round Trade-Up Look Like?

In terms of identifying a range in which Pittsburgh could pounce and make its move, the earliest it would occur would likely be around the No. 11-13 range.

As a hypothetical, if the Steelers were to trade up with the Los Angeles Rams at No. 13, they'd likely have to part with a package consisting of picks No. 21, No. 76 and No. 99.

If Pittsburgh wants to keep as many Day 2 selections as possible, however, perhaps swapping out No. 99 for No. 121 and No. 161 or something along those lines would also be enough to push a deal past the finish line.

Should the Steelers look to make a smaller rise up the board to the No. 16 - 18 range, they could potentially get away with accomplishing that goal by just parting ways with just No. 21 and No. 85, or No. 21, No. 99 and a Day 3 pick.

Nov 29, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) celebrates after catching a 32-yard touchdown pass against the UCLA Bruins in the second half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Who Could Steelers Target if They Move Up?

Two Ohio State prospects in wide receiver Carnell Tate and safety Caleb Downs would make a ton of sense for the Steelers, though the former feels like a near lock to go within the top-eight picks or so.

Downs could be taken in that range too, but there's a possibility that he'll remain available into the No. 10-12 range, where Pittsburgh could take advantage if it's comfortable with the price due to its treasure trove of picks.

USC wide receiver Makai Lemon, whom the Steelers brought in for a top-30 visit, is another name to keep tabs on given that he's expected to go in the mid-teens or so, and an offensive linemen such as Utah's Spencer Fano or Penn State's Olaivavega Ioane are potential fits in that range too if the organization wants to upgrade in the trenches.

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