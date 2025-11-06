Steelers Keeping Jalen Ramsey Position Change Moving Forward
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers are working with limited options and resources when it comes to their secondary. Hampered by multiple injuries, their pass-defense has been underwhelming and underperforming through the first nine weeks of the regular season.
One bright spot that emerged for the Steelers’ defense was Jalen Ramsey’s effectiveness at the free safety position. The team shut down the NFL-leading Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 and Ramsey was at the heart of their victory. With the team still limited in the secondary, expect Ramsey to continue working at free safety in their Week 10 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers.
Head coach Mike Tomlin spoke to the media in his weekly press conference and let reporters in on the team’s plans. Citing the team’s depth at the cornerback position relative to safety, Ramsey will work “exclusively” at safety when they take on the Chargers at SoFi Stadium. In addition, Tomlin named cornerbacks Brandin Echols and James Pierre as two players in line to receive more snaps on at nickel and at outside corner.
Defensive Leader in the Secondary
In just his first season with the organization, Ramsey has quickly become a leader for the defense. As soon as he arrived for training camp, it was clear that the secondary was his room, and he’s made his voice heard in a short time in Pittsburgh.
That leadership took another step before the team’s Week 9 matchup. Tomlin informed reporters that he asked the former Super Bowl-winner and All-Pro to talk to his teammates. Ramsey delivered a passionate speech to his team. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers said his words had a noticeable change and impact on the locker room and their outlook heading into the Colts’ game.
The results were tangible on the field, dominating the Colts in a 27-20 victory. Now the Steelers are 5-3 and their lead on top of the AFC North feels much safer than it did before.
The Next CB to FS Success Story?
With Ramsey sticking at safety, it could be the start of the veteran transitioning from cornerback on a full-time basis. Right now, he’s sticking there out ot necessity. But after the trade deadline passes or in a few weeks, will that need still be there?
The answer is most likely, no. But if Ramsey continues to excel at safety and the defense flourishes with this arrangement, why would they move away from it? The Steelers are looking to stack wins, and if keeping their former All-Pro defender at safety is the key to doing so, they have to keep him at this new position where he thrives.
