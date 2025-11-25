Steelers Legend Rips Coaches After Bears Loss

The Pittsburgh Steelers just suffered an embarrassing 28-31 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 12, bringing their record this season to 6-5 and frustrating their fans. One former player, for his part, was more furious than frustrated.

In a recent episode of his Deebo and Joe Podcast, legendary Steelers linebacker James Harrison aired his anger with the team's offensive strategy in the loss, appearing to feel particularly heated about it.

"It's a sack/fumble," Harrison said, building with anger until he was shouting. "Because somebody decided to leave the tight end one-on-one with the same dude that cause the sack before! That he was playing against!"

An irate James Harrison sounds off on Steelers' offensive and defensive coaches for terrible plans and schemes. Take a minute and listen.



"We have a horrible defensive scheme. It’s trash, it’s garbage. We can't adjust." #Steelers



(via @deeboandjoe)https://t.co/KOpNxr5WeW pic.twitter.com/MPGLChXR7M — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 24, 2025

"Why are we letting — he's a tight end for a reason, I don't give a damn if he's 311 (pounds). 311 don't mean nothing if he can't block! Why are we letting the tight end go one-on-one against the same dude that beat him on the sack before?"

The plays in question involved Steelers tight end Darnell Washington attempting to block Bears defensive end Montez Sweat twice in a row, resulting in a sack/fumble the second time.

🚨 Sweat strip sack 🚨



📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/yjXGuWEbA3 — Chicago Bears (@ChicagoBears) November 23, 2025

Defensive Scheme is "Garbage"

Former Pittsburgh Steeler James Harrison pumps up the crowd prior to the start of the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Jacksonville Jaguars game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 29, 2023. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Harrison then turned his frustration on the defense, which he described as "soft" before turning on the coaches.

"I'm tired of seeing the offensive linemen pushing our D-line two, three yards deep," Harrison said. "We're undisciplined, or poorly coached, or both. We have a horrible defensive scheme. It's trash, it's garbage, we can't adjust at halftime, it's nonexistent. Or, we're just being out-coached, or both."

Some fans commented that Harrison would be a good fit to lead the team in some capacity, writing, "We need Deebo in the locker room. Has a coach. As a consultant. A leader. Something!" and "I have an idea on who should be the next steelers HC". Another referenced an interaction Harrison reportedly had with Chris Boswell at his first practice, suggesting that Harrison threaten the defense players with washing his back; "Let's get Harrison in there as Def. Coordinator, It can't be worse. He can threaten D players with washing his back in the shower if they don't perform."

Let's get Harrison in there as Def. Coordinator, It can't be worse. He can threaten D players with washing his back in the shower if they don't perform.https://t.co/lqF7LhQUCi — Jpocket (@Jpocket99) November 24, 2025

Harrison was signed by the Steelers in 2002 as an undrafted free agent after playing college football for Kent State from 1999-2001. After initial difficulty making the roster, Harrison played for the Steelers from 2004-2012. He was released in 2013, briefly played for the Cincinnati Bengals before initially retiring from the NFL in 2013, then rejoined the Steelers from 2014-2017. He won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, in 2006 and 2009, and was NFL Defensive Player of the Year for 2008.

