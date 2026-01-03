James Harrison Warns Steelers Fans About Future

The Pittsburgh Steelers find themselves in the same spot they have found themselves each of the last ten seasons, sitting with a winning record and a low likelihood of winnign a playoff game.

Despite a continous pedigree of winning, the team has been unable to overcome the proverbial "hump" of winning a playoff game since 2016, and there is no indication that the team is set to change that this season.

The team's future looks dim, with their top players getting older and the young talent looking unable to fill their shoes. With that in mind, Steelers legend and podcaster James Harrison took to his Deebo and Joe podcast with Joe Haden to break down what he believes to be a grim future for the six-time Super Bowl champions.

"I believe that, with the current defense we have, or should I say defensive ranking we have, without a veteran quarterback, we will be in the bottom," Harrison said. "Maybe that's what we need. We need to get ready, as Steeler fans, to be down for a couple years to be able to come back up. It's gonna look, hopefully, something like what the Patriots did over the last few years."

He then broke down what he believes could occur, and how it would eventually turn for the better after a period of time.

"They're gonna be down, they're gonna get a new coach, they're gonna come back up, and they're gonna be where they are now. I feel like we're gonna have to have that down year. We're gonna be in the basement for a year or two to where we can get that quarterback and have that coach and coaching staff that can develop those players." Harrison said.

Dec 28, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin walks off the field after the game against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

How Would Fans React?

The reality is, however, that much of the fan base seems woefully unprepared for such a possibility. There are players in the NFL finishing their rookie season who were born in 2004 and 2005, meaning they have not been alive for a losing season for the Pittsburgh Steelers. With that in mind, and with more young eyes on the game of football than ever, the Steelers would have to enter uncharted territory for a large part of their fanbase.

With the Steelers hosting the NFL Draft, they could expend vast amounts of capital in order to land a top pick this year, speeding up Harrison's process by a significant margin. That would be a tough sell for a notably risk-averse drafting team, however.

