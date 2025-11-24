Two Key Steelers Players Injured During Bears Game

After the team's Week 12 loss to the Chicago Bears, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin provided injury updates for starters on both sides of the ball.

Tomlin revealed that cornerback Joey Porter Jr. suffered a hip flexor injury, which kept him from returning to the game, while left tackle Broderick Jones had a stinger.

"Joey Porter got a hip flexor, he wasn’t able to return," Tomlin said. "Broderick Jones had stingers. I don’t have any further descriptions of that. I think he’ll be examined.”

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joey Porter Jr. (24) reacts on the field against the Indianapolis Colts during the fourth quarter at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Porter Jr. Goes Down Multiple Times

Before hurting his hip, Porter Jr. went down with a leg injury during the second quarter and was initially deemed questionable to return before ultimately doing so.

The 25-year-old later intercepted a pass from Caleb Williams with just over a minute to go in the first half, but he fumbled after having a loose grip on the ball before ultimately recovering it. The play didn't end up counting since Nick Herbig jumped offsides, but it still drew the ire of some Steelers fans.

Porter Jr.'s hip injury occurred in the third quarter, and he didn't make his way back into the game from that point forward. He finished the day with three tackles.

The 2023 second-round pick had previously missed three games earlier in the year with a hamstring injury that he sustained vs. the New York Jets in Week 1.

Jones' Injury

Jones suffered a stinger during the fourth quarter as the Steelers were down 31-21. It appeared to occur as he was blocking Dominique Robinson, who was leaping in an attempt to bat down or tip a throw from Mason Rudolph just outside of the pocket.

After heading to the sideline, Jones was visibly frustrated and slammed his helmet. Calvin Anderson, who had previously been restricted to special teams duties this season, entered the game at left tackle as his replacement and ended up logging 23 snaps, per Pro Football Focus.

Jones has remained healthy during the regular season throughout his NFL career up to this point, as he's appeared in all 45 games he's been with the Steelers for after they selected him in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

The 24-year-old moved from right tackle to left tackle this year, where he played in college for Georgia, after Dan Moore Jr. signed with the Tennessee Titans in free agency.

Jones has had his ups and downs for Pittsburgh, making the organization's decision on whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option next offseason rather tough. According to PFF, he had allowed six sacks and 23 pressures on the season heading into Week 12.

