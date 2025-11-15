Steelers Lost Safety Could Be Defense's Missing Piece
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers lost two of their defensive starters for Week 11 after the team announced outside linebacker Alex Highsmith and cornerback Darius Slay would both miss their contest against the Cincinnati Bengals. The hits just keep on coming for the Pittsburgh as they try to figure out any solution for being the worst pass defense in the NFL.
Part of the Steelers’ hopes rely on veteran safety and free-agent addition Jabrill Peppers. The former first-round pick of the Cleveland Browns and New England Patriots starter joined the Steelers early into the regular season as injuries first took hold of the team. He’s had his own injury trouble of late, missing the past two games with a quadriceps injury. Now, he’s healthy and ready to return, and the Steelers are counting on him having a strong second half of the season.
Crucial Depth
One key issues plaguing the Steelers defense is their lack of depth. It’s an issue at multiple positions, but the secondary is particularly afflicted as they enter Week 11. Peppers’ return is crucial to helping solve this issue. The team is committed to having Jalen Ramsey stay at safety, and going against a dangerous Cincinnati passing attack, they need to have their best options in the best positions.
With Peppers, the team has a valuable depth piece ready to step in. Not only that, the coaching staff has a trust that he can maintain the same level of play when giving Ramsey or Kyle Dugger a breather.
Options at Nickel
Peppers is not only a spot starter at safety, he also provides positional versatility on the field. He can play at the safety position in the base defensive package, but he can also be the extra defensive back when the team goes into nickel coverage. He has the speed and physicality to match up against slot receivers, something the Steelers have few trustworthy options in.
The first test is against Cincinnati. The Bengals’ trio of pass-catchers present a particularly brutal challenge to the Steelers’ secondary, but Peppers can help neutralize them, or at the very least, limit their production. The Steelers are counting on that, and the veteran defender expects that out of himself.
Peppers has a lot to prove still. After the Patriots relied so heavily on him for several seasons, they cut ties with him following the 2024 campaign. In the time since, he’s been trying to show he’s still a starter-level player in the NFL, and a strong second half is the key for him and the Steelers defense.
