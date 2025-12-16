Steelers Lose Another Star Linebacker to Hamstring Injury

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers left their Week 15 matchup with the Miami Dolphins as winners, moving to 8-6 on the season and keeping their lead in the AFC North.

They also left with injuries, though. The Steelers went into the matchup without T.J. Watt, who underwent lung surgery during the week. In Watt's place, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig started on the outside, with Jack Sawyer as their third option. By the end of the game, they were without Herbig as well.

Herbig finished the game with one tackle. Afterward, head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed that the third-year outside linebacker suffered a hamstring injury and the team will continue to evaluate him throughout the week.

Pittsburgh travels to Detroit in Week 16, but will operate on a shorter week with only one day of recovery before beginning its practice sessions.

Without Herbig, It's Sawyer Time

The Steelers aren't sure if Watt will return in Week 16 or not. Conflicting reports say the team is hopeful, while another claims it'll be difficult for Watt to return on such short notice.

"The turnaround was just too quick for Watt to play this week," NFL Network's Tom Pelissero said. "He needed to rest but the Steelers are hopeful that Watt potentially could miss only one game. He could be back next Sunday against the Lions."

"We'll see if he's able to come back in the next week. That's gonna be challenging too," ESPN's Adam Schefter reported.

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) watches the action against the Indianapolis Colts during the second half at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Barry Reeger-Imagn Images | Barry Reeger-Imagn Images

If Watt and Herbig are out for the Steelers, Sawyer and Highsmith will start with DeMarvin Leal needing to be called up from the practice squad to be their third option. Sawyer, a fourth-round pick out of Ohio State, has impressed in his limited role, with the team being excited about his future.

"We got a lot of confidence in our edge group as a collective, so we're not surprised when they play well." Tomlin said after the Dolphins game. "You know, we view Herbig as starter -like certainly. Excited about the bright side and the future of Jack Sawyer. Not surprised they're able to step in and hold the standard."

Sawyer recorded three tackles against the Dolphins and has tallied 26 tackles, two tackles for loss, four quarterback hits, a sack, three pass deflections and an interception.

The Steelers will provide more updates on Herbig and Watt throughout the week, but if neither can go, Sawyer will make his first start in the NFL. The first of many, if you ask the Steelers.

