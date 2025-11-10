Steelers Loss Makes AFC North Race Dangerously Close
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have played poorly over the last month, and their once-strong hold on the AFC North Division this season is nonexistent heading into the second half of 2025.
The Steelers had a 4-1 record after Week 6 and were far and away the best team in the division at that point.
The Baltimore Ravens had fallen to 1-5, thanks to blown leads in early games, a bad defense, and star quarterback Lamar Jackson missing time with injury.
The Cincinnati Bengals lost star quarterback Joe Burrow to a long-term injury and lost four straight games after a 2-0 start, and the Steelers beat a bad Cleveland Browns team, who were also 1-5, bottom of the division with the Ravens.
Pittsburgh headed into their Week 7 game vs. Cincinnati on the road as big favorites, but couldn't stop quarterback Joe Flacco, who Cincinnati landed in a trade with Cleveland that week.
Flacco threw for 342 yards and three touchdowns and completed 16 passes to wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase for 161 yards and a touchdown and six passes to wide receiver Tee Higgins for 96 yards and a touchdown.
The Steelers fought for a late lead, thanks to a 68-yard touchdown from quarterback Aaron Rodgers to tight end Pat Freiermuth, but Flacco and the Bengals used the final 2:21 remaining to set up the winning field goal, taking it 33-31.
Pittsburgh then followed that loss with a terrible second half against the Green Bay Packers in primetime in Week 8 at Acrisure Stadium.
They had a 16-7 lead at halftime, then failed defensively, as Packers quarterback Jordan Love completed 20 straight passes and led the road team to four toucdowns in the eventual 35-25 defeat.
Pittsburgh got back to winning ways in their next game, a 27-20 victory over the Indianapolis Colts at home in Week 9, as their defense forced six turnovers against the best offense in the NFL.
The Steelers then followed that up with an awful offensive performance against the Los Angeles Chargers in their most recent game, losing 25-10 at SoFi Stadium in Week 10.
Rodgers completed just half of his passes, threw two picks and took a safety, as the Steelers earned just 10 first downs and finished 2-for-11 on third downs.
Ravens Climb Back into AFC North Race with Steelers
The Steelers now sit 5-4 overall, but their biggest rival has now gained momentum in recent weeks and is closing in on the division lead.
Baltimore has won their past three games after their bye week, including a 30-16 home win over the Chicago Bears in Week 8, a 28-6 blowout win on the road over the Miami Dolphins in Week 9 and a close, 27-19 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10, also on the road.
The Ravens sit 4-5 with their defense improved, giving up just 41 points over the past three games, and Jackson back for his second straight game after his hamstring injury.
Jackson completed 18-of-23 passes, 78.3%, for 204 yards and four touchdowns against the Dolphins and 17-of-29 passes, 58.6%, for 176 yards and a touchdown vs. the Vikings.
The Ravens are now 4-5 and one game back from the Steelers, who saw their once untouchable lead in the division now deeply threatened.
Both the Bengals and the Browns are not in this race currently, sitting 3-6 and 2-7 overall, with the Bengals defense giving up the most yards per game in the NFL and the Browns offense still horrid, averaging the second least yards per game.
Who Will Come Out Victorious as AFC North Champion?
The Steelers and Ravens still haven't played yet this season, with the Ravens hosting in Week 14 and the Steelers hosting for the regular season finale in Week 18.
Pittsburgh hosts the Bengals in Week 11, before facing two playoff teams in the Bears on the road in Week 12 and the Buffalo Bills at home in Week 13, both 6-3 overall.
Baltimore has an easier slate before the first matchup with Pittsburgh, as they face the Browns on the road in Week 11, host the 2-7 New York Jets in Week 12 and also the Bengals in Week 13.
The Steelers have just one playoff bound team in the second three-match slate before the season finale in the 6-3 Detroit Lions on the road in Week 16, as they host the 3-7 Dolphins in Week 15 and travel to the Browns for a Week 17 matchup.
The Ravens have a harder slate than the Steelers, as they battle the Bengals on the road in Week 15, host the 8-2 New England Patriots in Week 16 and then travel to face the 5-2-1 Packers in Week 17 before then traveling to Pittsburgh.
Baltimore is the favorite currently, with the way they've played recently and the struggles of Pittsburgh, but who comes out victorious in the head-to-head matchups will have the best chance of winning the division.
