Steelers Might Have to Wait for Next Franchise QB

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still searching for their quarterback of the future, but the 2026 NFL Draft likely won't yield them a franchise option.

Sitting at 8-6 and in first place in the AFC North entering Week 16, the Steelers won't exactly be in position to snap one of the top prospects in this year's class, which is notably thin outside of the likes of Indiana's Heisman Trophy winner in Fernando Mendoza as well as Oregon's Dante Moore and possibly Ty Simpson of Alabama.

The presiding thought leading into the current season had been that Pittsburgh, with the city set to host the event this upcoming April, would look to make a splash and come away with a true difference-maker at the position.

As of right now, though, that outcome doesn't seem feasible.

Why Waiting for 2027 Makes Senses for Steelers

Due to underperformance across the board and several notable names such as Arch Manning and LaNorris Sellers opting to return to school for another year, a once-promising crop of talent under center in 2026 isn't super enticing beyond the aforementioned duo of Mendoza and Moore.

There's no reason for Pittsburgh to force the issue and pick a quarterback in at least the first round of next year's draft unless it makes a major move up the board, but the 2027 class is shaping up quite well.

During an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show", The Ringer's Todd McShay listed some of the names to watch in 2027 and even declared that it could be among the best collective groups of signal caller talent in a single draft in league history.

"But everyone's looking and saying, 'you know what, maybe I buck the trend and go into the NFL as an inexperienced quarterback versus being part of that group next year,' that could have Arch and LaNorris Sellers, and could have Julian Sayin and could have a DJ Lagway off of a transfer portal," McShay said, per Steelers Depot's Josh Carney. "And all these others, Sam Leavitt, Jayden Maiava. I mean, there's just so many quarterbacks for next year.

"It's shaping up, 2027, to be one of the best quarterback classes ever."

If McShay's forecast turns out to be correct, adopting a patient approach at quarterback might be the best course of action for Pittsburgh.

Dec 15, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) looks to throw in the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Acrisure Stadium.

Who Will Start at QB for Steelers in 2026?

Pittsburgh has both Mason Rudolph and sixth-round rookie Will Howard under contract for next season, but it feels unlikely that either will start unless the organization commits to a true retool or transition year leading into 2027.

A number of veteran signal callers could be had via trade in the offseason, with Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals and the San Francisco 49ers' Mac Jones standing out as the top potential names in that regard, but the Steelers will certainly check in with Aaron Rodgers and see if he's willing to come back for one more year.

The 42-year-old stated before the season began that he intended on the 2025 campaign being the last in his Hall of Fame career before retiring. With Pittsburgh heating up as the year comes to a close, and with Rodgers playing extraordinarily well over the past two weeks despite dealing with a left wrist injury, however, perhaps the two sides could reunite in 2026.

If that were to occur, and it's all just speculation at this point, it would give the Steelers some much-needed continuity at quarterback before they could go all-in during the 2027 draft for their long-term option.

