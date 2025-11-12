Steelers' Mike Tomlin Linked to New Head Coach Job
As has become customary over the past few years, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin's name has been tossed out there in relation to open jobs throughout the NFL.
This time around, ESPN's Mike Greenberg stated that he believes Tomlin would make for a perfect fit in New York with the Giants should he leave Pittsburgh once the current season comes to an end.
"You've got Malik Nabers, you've got Jaxson Dart, you've got Abdul Carter and a bunch of other good players," Greenberg said on "Get Up". "That's going to be the most desirable job for coaches out there, and I'm just going to throw a name into the conversation: Mike Tomlin.
"If Mike Tomlin and the Steelers, at the end of this season, decide it is time for an amicable parting, that feels like it would be the perfect spot."
Another Year of Tomlin Speculation
As previously mentioned, Tomlin and the Steelers aren't new to the cycle of reports linking him to other head coaching jobs. Just this past January, ESPN's Adam Schefter revealed that the Chicago Bears attempted to make a deal for him before Pittsburgh quickly shut down those talks.
The fact of the matter, though, is that until the Steelers rise from the middle of the pack and make some actual noise late in the season or snap their six-game losing streak in the playoffs, the outside speculation won't ever die down.
Why Tomlin Won't End Up in New York
With that being said, it feels like an absolute longshot at best that Tomlin will end up the Giants, or anywhere beyond Pittsburgh for that matter.
Sure, New York is an attractive opening after Brian Daboll's firing due to some of the talent they have on the offensive side of the ball coupled with their young pass rushers. Perhaps Tomlin would have some level of interest in that job if he were to be fired or mutually part ways with the Steelers, but that feels more like a pipe dream than reality at this point.
For starters, Tomlin reportedly has a no-trade clause in his contract and signed an extension with the organization in June 2024, so there's multiple contractual roadblocks in the way.
Furthermore, there's been zero indication that either Tomlin or the Steelers want to end their partnership. Sure, it's frustrating that they haven't accomplished anything of substance recently, but coaches of his caliber aren't just readily available.
Pittsburgh fans are tired of hearing about the 18-straight non-losing seasons and the culture he's built, but Tomlin has continuously proven his prowess on the sideline.
Unless this season truly takes a turn for the worst and the team ends on a lengthy losing streak for a second year in a row, it's a pretty safe bet that Tomlin will return in 2026.
