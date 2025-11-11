Steelers Could Lose Starter to Concussion
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers defense could be shorthanded yet again when they take on the Cincinnati Bengals in their Week 11 contest. The team’s defense was not the sole reason for their Week 10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, but they were obviously worn out from the consistent offensive barrage the Chargers enflicted.
The Steelers’ road to redemption on defense remains a long path, and it will be even more difficult without one of their starters available. That’s the reality the team is dealing with, however, as starting cornerback Darius Slay’s status against the Bengals is up in the air due to a concussion.
Head coach Mike Tomlin addressed the media as they prepare for their divisional matchup. With a laundry list of injuries and updates to report, Tomlin shared the latest on his starting defensive back.
“Slay is in concussion protocol,” he stated. “So, we’ll let the protocol dictate his availability.”
Secondary Depth Continues to be Tested
Without Slay available, the cornerback room in Pittsburgh is dangerously thin. The team shifted former All-Pro Jalen Ramsey to the free safety position temporarily, but the injury woes forced the team to move him back. Tomlin made it clear that the intention is for Ramsey to remain at safety moving forward, even with the limited options available.
That means cornerback James Pierre will likely get the starting nod opposite Joey Porter Jr. on the outside when they take on the Bengals. He’s played extremely well this season in a limited sample size, but this upcoming challenge against Cincinnati will be a make-or-break moment for the sixth-year defender.
It also means recently re-acquired safety Sebastian Castro could be called upon to contribute immediately. The Steelers were highly impressed by the undrafted rookie during training camp, and it earned him a shot with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers active roster. Now re-claimed by the Steelers, his physicality could immediately provide a spark for their defense.
Practice Squad Incoming
There is also the chance that the Steelers dip into their practice squad to round out their active roster for Week 11. Defensive back Daryl Porter (no relation to Porter Jr.) was a preseason standout and continues to impress in practice. With the team stretched incredibly thin already, he could receive a promotion to the 53-man squad.
Besides Porter, the team has several other defensive backs on the p-squad. Daequan Hardy and Darrick Forest are two other safeties with NFL experience, and one of them could be forced into a larger role if the situation dictates. Lightning quick D'Shawn Jamison is another under-the-radar name to be aware of as the defensive depth continues to be tested.
