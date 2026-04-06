Former Player Says Steelers Were Best Team He Ever Played For

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of the historic NFL franchises, tied with the New England Patriots for the most Super Bowl victories in league history.

Over the past decade, however, the Steelers have been trying to reclaim their mojo. It's been 10 years since their last victory in the postseason, and now a new head coach is trying to turn things around in Pittsburgh. In that time,

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Despite the struggles, one thing has remained clear. The Steelers remain an organization that players love and revere long after their playing time in Pittsburgh is done. The latest example of that was former offensive lineman Derwin Gray. In a recent interview on The Katie Black Show, Gray said the Steelers are far and away the best organization he has ever played for.

"Pittsburgh was the best team I ever played for. And it still is today,” he said. “Pittsburgh is the best organization. It had a lot of veteran people there. When I say veteran, not just veterans on the field, but veterans off the field. They took care of their bodies. The way they treated their wives."

The Main Thing

Gray was extremely complimentary of the Steelers during his interview. The former 2019 Steelers draft pick played two seasons with the organization before being released. He also had stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars and the Tennessee Titans before departing the NFL for other professional leagues. After stints in the CFL and the UFL, Gray said that the Steelers were the team that centered everything on the most important things - family and football.

"Where you have a lot of distractions thrown at you," he said. "They always kept the main thing. The main thing is football and family."

Oct 21, 2017; Madison, WI, USA; Maryland Terrapins offensive lineman Derwin Gray (55) during the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Gray's Success Outside the NFL

While things didn't pan out for Gray as a member of the Steelers or in the NFL, he's had a successful run outside of the league.

In 2023, he signed with the Birmingham Stallions of the USFL. As a starter on the offensive line, he helped the Stallions capture the league title.

The following season, he returned to the Stallions as they made the transition to the UFL after the XFL and USFL merged. Once again, Gray was a key component of Birmingham's offensive line. The Stallions continued their reign of terror, capturing the first UFL championship.

At 30 years old, Gray is a two-time champion. It might not have come in the NFL as he once envisioned, but it's clear that he enjoyed his two seasons in Pittsburgh.

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