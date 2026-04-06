Projecting Steelers' Trade Up for Caleb Downs

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't expected to trade up in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Steelers have been patient in the first round under general manager Omar Khan, and they will likely let the draft board fall to them once again with the 21st overall selection. That is, unless the right player suddenly becomes available at an unexpected place.

A player like Ohio State safety Caleb Downs is one of those rare exceptions. Arguably the top defender and overall player in the 2026 NFL Draft class, Downs is a player who would thrive under new defensive coordinator Patrick Graham and take this unit to the next level. But it would take a trade-up to snag Downs. What does that deal look like for the Steelers? Well, there's more than one way to go about this, and each could help the organization land a new superstar.

Trade Scenario 1: Capitalize on Kansas City's Defensive Needs

The Kansas City Chiefs hold the ninth overall pick in the upcoming draft. The Chiefs also still hold championship ambitions with Patrick Mahomes returning at some point from his ACL tear. The question for KC is, do they take proven talent or a big swing on young talent?

The Steelers can offer some defensive help, specifically at edge rusher. The team has two players with unsteady futures in Pittsburgh, with Nick Herbig needing an extension and Alex Highsmith making a tidy $17 million per year. Including one of these players would tempt Kansas City and help the Steelers move up to get the safety of the future.

Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth (88) looks on while walking off the field after falling 30-6 to the Houston Texans during the NFL Wild Card game at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on January 12, 2026. | Michael Longo/For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Trade Scenario 2: LA Rams Don't Even Know How to Make A First-Round Pick

Are we sure the Los Angeles Rams are aware of the 13th overall selection they own in this year's draft? The team trades them indiscriminately. Why not use that to your advantage if you are the Steelers?

The Rams are undoubtedly still in "win-now" mode. They could add a legitimate talent with their first-round pick, or they can use it to bulk up their team for one last Super Bowl run with Matthew Stafford.

Right now, Los Angeles needs help at wide receiver, along their offensive line and in the secondary. Does that sound familiar?

I can't help but wonder if the Rams would be willing to take a chance on Steelers offensive tackle Broderick Jones?

More realisticially, the Rams need a weapon. The Steelers don't have many to spare on offense, but tight end Pat Freiermuth might carry some trade value for the pass-friendly Rams. Under new offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, they need another starter alongside Colby Parkinson. Terrance Ferguson is a second-year player the Rams value, but could Freiermuth provide an immediate upgrade while also netting them some draft capitals?

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