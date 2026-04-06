Steelers Latest WR Rumor Makes Little Sense

PITTSBURGH -- With the NFL Draft closing in, the Pittsburgh Steelers have been connected and linked to every top wide receiver.

The latest receiver slated to be called by the Steelers on draft day is Indiana Hoosiers star Omar Cooper Jr. Alongside Elijah Sarratt, the duo formed a dynamic partnership, providing quarterback Fernando Mendoza with one of the best offensive arsenals in the NCAA.

Cooper Jr.'s season propelled him up the draft rankings, and he could be a day-one pick. A recent update from NFL analyst Tony Pauline suggests that the Steelers are the likeliest landing spot. It's a prediction that is understandable, but it makes no sense for the Steelers to take him with their first-round pick.

Cooper in Play?

In a recent article, long-time NFL analyst Tony Pauline shared the latest he'd heard about the Indiana pass-catcher.

"I’m told Cooper is in play for the Pittsburgh Steelers at pick No. 21 despite trading for Michael Pittman," he wrote in a recent article for Essentially Sports. "The New York Jets are also high on the speedy wideout, though they would only consider him with the 33rd pick."

That lines up exactly with what Steelers On SI has continuously reported. The team has done its due diligence on all of the top wide receivers as they find a third player for the depth chart and a long-term replacement for Pittman and DK Metcalf. Cooper Jr. is an exciting player, and the Steelers would have been foolish not to do their homework.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Why Steelers Should Avoid Cooper Jr.

A lot of draft experts, NFL analysts and media members are extremely high on Cooper Jr.

I'm not one of those people.

I liked a lot of what he did this past season and throughout his NCAA career. He showed impressive burst and fight at the line of scrimmage. He made some big plays for the Hoosiers this past season, as well, highlighted by the game-winning touchdown catch against Penn State that helped preserve their perfect season. He will absolutely be a contributor at the next level.

I also believe that the excitement about him being a game-breaker is overblown. Among the top wide receiver prospects, there are two definite game-changing pass-catchers. The first is Carnell Tate from Ohio State, and the second is Arizona State stud Jordan Tyson.

After that, the agreement on rankings ends. The Steelers might view KC Concepcion, out of Texas A&M, as a better short and long-term fit. Washington Huskies star Denzel Boston fits the same mold of receiver they already have on the roster.

There are also players expected to go on Day 2 of the draft who might just surpass Cooper Jr., while also allowing the team to address other needs in Round 1. Players like Germie Bernard out of Alabama and Georgia's Zachariah Branch are two overlooked names who could contribute more to the Steelers in 2026 and beyond.

Omar Cooper Jr. is a great NCAA prospect; this isn't about him as a player. Whatever NFL franchise drafts him is getting an exciting player, the Steelers included. There are ways to improve the team's offense, but taking him in the first round makes little sense.

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