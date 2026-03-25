Steelers Have One Focus at OSU Pro Day

PITTSBURGH -- The Ohio State pro day is a meaningful one for the majority of the NFL, and that includes the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Buckeyes are a perennial factory for superstars and impact players at the next level, and the Steelers might be angling to land one of them in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Steelers are expected to have an impressive showing at OSU's pro day, as general manager Omar Khan and both offensive coordinator Brian Angelichio and defensive coordinator Patrick Graham are among the brass set to travel to Columbus, according to NFL and CFB analyst Ryan Fowler.

With an important set of the Steelers staff going to OSU's pro day, it's clear that they are forming a final impression on multiple projected top picks, but there's one that stands out as the number one target. Defensive tackle Kayden McDonald has been linked to the organization frequently over the draft process, and he's likely who the Steelers are focusing their pro day scouting efforts on.

The Next Casey Hampton?

The Steelers have longed for a new nose tackle to stabilize the front seven of their defense, and McDonald might be the best prospect to come along and fill that void since Casey Hampton occupied that spot over a decade ago.

McDonald did one thing time and time again with the Buckeyes: stop the run. Last year, he recorded 65 total tackles, 31 were solo and 34 combined. He had 3.0 sacks and two forced fumbles in addition to one pass defended at the line of scrimmage.

For a nose tackle, those numbers are absurd. For reference, another top player at this position on the team's radar, Texas Tech Raiders DT Lee Hunter, recorded a total of 41 and 44 tackles respectively in the past two seasons. Among all of the top interior defensive lineman expected to go in the first two rounds, no one recorded more tackles than McDonald.

What that illustrates is just how effective he is clogging the gaps. He is able to shed run blocking attempts with ease and swallow the ball-carrier with his massive frame. There are some areas of development, like adding some pass rushing to his repertoire, but he stands out as the perfect fit in a 3-4 base defense like Pittsburgh.

Ohio State Buckeyes defensive lineman Kayden McDonald (98) takes the field for the NCAA football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Gies Memorial Stadium in Champaign on Oct. 11, 2025. | Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Round Pick?

The Steelers have so many options in the first round, it's becoming quite confusing making sense of it. Wide receiver is still a top priority, but all of a sudden positions like nose tackle or middle linebacker or offensive line are all just as likely of options with the 21st overall pick.

What is likely to happen again, is that the Steelers take the best player available regardless of position.

There's a strong chance that player is McDonald. The Steelers know that, and that's why they are focusing heavily on the nose tackle at OSU's upcoming pro day.

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