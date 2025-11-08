Steelers Got Passionate Speech From Unheralded Leader
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers hope their Week 9 victory was the turning point of their season. If that is the case, the team will point to that game against the Indianapolis Colts and the events preceding it as what reversed their fortunes.
It’s already known that Steelers defensive back and leader Jalen Ramsey gave a passionate speech before their Week 9 contest, but an offensive player also stepped forward to stir up his teammates. Tight end Jonnu Smith, another veteran leader in his first year with the team, decided the time was right for him to say a few words before they took on the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker T.J. Watt spoke to reporters after a recent practice, and he informed reporters of the second speech that fueled their recent win.
”Yeah I mean Jonnu went too,” he said to reporters. “Jonnu and Jalen, both, I thought they both did a phenomenal job just giving their perspective on things. It was awesome to hear.”
Speak it Into Existence
The Steelers were trending downward and heading there in a hurry before their Week 9 victory. Instead of letting things slip away, the team spoke their improvement into existence.
The team needed a bounce-back performance, and while the entire team knew it, it took two relatively new voices to make the statements the team had to hear. Credit to both Ramsey and Smith for stepping up in a difficult moment for their team.
First Year Leaders
The Steelers added multiple veterans to their roster this year in the hopes of ending their playoff win drought, Smith chief among them. A favorite of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, he was brought in to be a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers in their new-look offense.
His production in the offense hasn’t been Pro Bowl-worthy so far, but he;s been a consistent piece of the offense. He’s been targeted 34 times in eight games, hauling in 25 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his production regressing from his career-high season with the Miami Dolphins last year, it’s clear that he provides even more than receptions on the field.
What Watt’s comments revealed is that Smith has immediately stepped into a leadership role with the organization. Not only that, but the locker room is responding to him on a level similar to Ramsey. While the specific details of his speech aren’t known, it clearly was a motivational one at the exact moment the Steelers needed it.
