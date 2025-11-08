All Steelers

Steelers Got Passionate Speech From Unheralded Leader

The Pittsburgh Steelers found a spark from a newer player.

Jacob Punturi

Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Nov 2, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) runs the ball during the second half against the Indianapolis Colts at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers hope their Week 9 victory was the turning point of their season. If that is the case, the team will point to that game against the Indianapolis Colts and the events preceding it as what reversed their fortunes.

It’s already known that Steelers defensive back and leader Jalen Ramsey gave a passionate speech before their Week 9 contest, but an offensive player also stepped forward to stir up his teammates. Tight end Jonnu Smith, another veteran leader in his first year with the team, decided the time was right for him to say a few words before they took on the Indianapolis Colts. Linebacker T.J. Watt spoke to reporters after a recent practice, and he informed reporters of the second speech that fueled their recent win.

”Yeah I mean Jonnu went too,” he said to reporters. “Jonnu and Jalen, both, I thought they both did a phenomenal job just giving their perspective on things. It was awesome to hear.”

Speak it Into Existence

The Steelers were trending downward and heading there in a hurry before their Week 9 victory. Instead of letting things slip away, the team spoke their improvement into existence.

The team needed a bounce-back performance, and while the entire team knew it, it took two relatively new voices to make the statements the team had to hear. Credit to both Ramsey and Smith for stepping up in a difficult moment for their team.

Football player runs with the ball
Pittsburgh Steelers tight end Jonnu Smith (81) attempts to slip away from Green Bay Packers safety Javon Bullard (20) and linebacker Quay Walker (7) while rushing downfield during the first half at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, PA on October 26, 2025. / Michael Longo / For USA Today Network-PA / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Year Leaders

The Steelers added multiple veterans to their roster this year in the hopes of ending their playoff win drought, Smith chief among them. A favorite of offensive coordinator Arthur Smith, he was brought in to be a reliable target for Aaron Rodgers in their new-look offense.

His production in the offense hasn’t been Pro Bowl-worthy so far, but he;s been a consistent piece of the offense. He’s been targeted 34 times in eight games, hauling in 25 receptions for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Despite his production regressing from his career-high season with the Miami Dolphins last year, it’s clear that he provides even more than receptions on the field.

What Watt’s comments revealed is that Smith has immediately stepped into a leadership role with the organization. Not only that, but the locker room is responding to him on a level similar to Ramsey. While the specific details of his speech aren’t known, it clearly was a motivational one at the exact moment the Steelers needed it.

Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!

Published
Jacob Punturi
JACOB PUNTURI

Jacob is a featured writer covering the Pittsburgh Steelers for Steelers On SI and the NHL for Breakaway On SI. He also co-hosts the All Steelers Talk podcast. Previous work covering the NHL for Inside the Penguins and The Hockey News.

Home/News