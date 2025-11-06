Ex-Steelers WR Antonio Brown Extradited to U.S. After Attempted Murder Charge
Former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had been in the United Arab Emirates amidst a charge for attempted murder, is now in custody in the United States after being extradited from Dubai, per the Miami Herald's Grethel Aguila.
Brown wasn't considered as being "on the run" by authorities back in June since the warrant for his arrest was issued while he was overseas, but he's now back on U.S. soil.
What Led to Brown's Charges
The charges eminated from a reported incident at a boxing event in Miami, Florida that was held by live streamer Adin Ross on May 16.
Officers arrived at the scene after there were reports of gunshots outside the venue, and an off-duty officer who was there stated that he saw Brown fighting another man.
The warrant also stated that several witnesses in the parking lot at the venue identified Brown as the shooter, and officers who searched him by way of a patdown found both an empty gun holster and two spent shell casings on him.
Brown was eventually released by police, but detectives found footage that showed him punching another man, starting a fight and then taking a weapon from a security officer before taking off after the person he hit.
The victim, Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu, who identified Brown on the footage and went to the hospital after the altercation, told police that Brown shot at him two times and possibly grazed his neck.
Brown's History with Victim
According to Aguila, Brown and Nantambu have a history that dates back to three years before the alleged incident on Ross' event.
"Three years before the shooting, Brown falsely accused Nantambu of stealing $3 million in jewelry from him, court documents say," Aguila wrote. "The man spent a month in a Middle Eastern jail before proving that Brown lied.
"Nantambu, a jeweler, said he met Brown on the plane to Dubai before a Floyd Mayweather bout. When he showed Brown a pendant, which houses a digital display that projects a photo or video, Brown wanted to wear the chain. But he never returned it.
"Instead, Brown accused him of stealing his jewelry, and Nantambu said he was arrested in the middle of the night in a hotel room in the neighboring country of Oman, where he had planned a short trip. Nantambu said he was held in a jail that was like a tomb, without any windows or mattresses, until he was transferred to a crowded Dubai jail four days later."
Brown's Steelers Career
Brown was selected in the sixth round of the 2010 NFL Draft by Pittsburgh. He spent parts of nine seasons with the team and posted 11,207 receiving yards to go with 74 touchdowns while earning seven Pro Bowl and four All-Pro nods.
He was later traded to the Oakland Raiders in March 2019 for third- and fifth-round picks in that year's NFL Draft, which were used on Diontae Johnson and Zach Gentry.
