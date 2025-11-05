Steelers Set to Host Free Agent CB
The Pittsburgh Steelers could make a pretty substantial addition to their defense via free agency now that the trade deadline has officially passed.
According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Steelers are set to host cornerback Asante Samuel Jr. on a visit next week. The 26-year-old has either already been or is set to be hosted by the Carolina Panthers, Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers and Chicago Bears.
Though Pittsburgh has a veteran secondary, the unit hasn't exactly performed at a high level for a majority of the season up to this point. With Samuel Jr. being cleared, however, he could step in and provide a major boost should he end up signing with the Steelers in the near future.
Samuel Jr.'s Injury
A second-round pick out of Florida State in the 2021 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Chargers, Samuel Jr. appeared in 50 games and made 47 starts for the team through the 2024 campaign.
Last year, however, he landed on the reserve/injured list in Week 6 with what was initially described as a shoulder injury. Samuel wouldn't return from that point forward, limiting him to four games.
Towards the end of the season, he likened the injury to having stingers in both shoulders. Samuel also revealed that it's related to a condition he's had since birth, and he ended up undergoing spinal fusion surgery in April, which was performed by Steelers neurosurgeon David Okonkwo, according to Fowler.
He has finally been cleared for football activities, which is why he has scheduled a slew of free agent visits.
How Samuel Jr. Fits in Pittsburgh
With Jalen Ramsey set to remain at safety for the time being, the Steelers could certainly use some help at the cornerback position.
Joey Porter Jr. has been rock-solid as a boundary option this season, but when taking Darius Slay Jr.'s inconsistencies into consideration in addition to Brandin Echols primarily playing from the slot, there's a need for another reliable option on the outside.
Samuel Jr. almost exclusively played out wide throughout his four-year NFL career for Los Angeles, and he's the type of talent who could elevate the entire secondary when he's at his best.
That's not to say he's going to reshape the entire defense, but it feels as though the Steelers took a meaningful step in the right direction with their performance against the Indianapolis Colts last week. If the unit can continue building on that while also adding Samuel Jr. into the mix, which is no guarantee with the amount of suitors he has at the moment, the sky could be the limit.
