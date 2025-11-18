Steelers' Mike Tomlin Gets Blunt About Ja'Marr Chase Spitting
PITTSBURGH -- Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was not pleased with what transpired between defensive back Jalen Ramsey and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. The two battled back and forth all game long during their Week 11 contest, but things went to the next level when Chase spat on Ramsey.
The Steelers' former All-Pro safety retaliated to Chase's actions by attempting to punch him in the face. Ramsey was ejected for his part in the scrum, but Chase is facing a one-game suspension for his.
Head coach Mike Tomlin was asked about the incident in his weekly press conference. The veteran coach was candid about his message to Ramsey following the incident, providing a hilarious quote along the way.
"I have no message," he said. "If someone spits in your face. Do what comes natural."
Ramsey's Reaction Seems Justified
Tomlin's response agrees with the overall reaction to this incident. At first glance, it seemed like things just spilled over and got out of hand. Ramsey overreacted as the trash talk reached a climax.
But that wasn't the case at all, the replays have shown. Chase clearly spits at Ramsey during their exchange, prompting Ramsey to grab him and try to throw a punch. It might not be the best response, but it is entirely justified given what preceded it.
And that is exactly the reaction that Tomlin gave. Instead of lambasting his veteran defender, he gave him a slight endorsement.
Impact on Defense
The good news for the Steelers is that no further supplemental discipline was imposed on Ramsey. Unlike Chase and the Bengals, the Steelers don't have to worry about not having a star player available.
That is a huge boost for the Steelers, especially heading into another critical matchup. Their Week 12 opponent, the Chicago Bears, is a team finding success in the air. Having Ramsey around is key to stopping the Bears' rising quarterback and passing attack.
The Steelers enter their Week 12 game with the NFL-worst passing defense. The group is allowing 261.7 yards per game in the air, and that is putting them in prime position to be exploited by the Bears and moving forward with the rest of the season.
Having Ramsey in the lineup is at least a step in the right direction. And if their head coach's words are any indication, everything is all good for the Pittsburgh defense after a scary altercation.
Make sure to bookmark Steelers On SI to get all your daily Pittsburgh Steelers news, interviews, breakdowns and more!