Mike Tomlin Under Fire After Steelers Meltdown
PITTSBURGH — The symphony of calls for Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin’s job is reaching a crescendo after the team lost their second straight contest. This time at the hands of the Green Bay Packers, the team allowed more than 30 points for a second consecutive game and the fourth time this season.
The loss has many calling for Tomlin’s removal or debating whether or not that is the right move for the Steelers organization. Across the NFL landscape, Tomlin has been getting torched by insiders and analysts after their latest meltdown.
Former Front Office Member Has Had Enough
Former Steelers front office executive and NFL general manager Doug Whaley had clearly had enough of the losing ways and of the team’s head coach after their loss to Green Bay. Speaking after the game on WPXI’s Black & Gold Zone post-game show, he lambasted Tomlin for failing to get this team playing up to their potential.
”Teams take the characteristics of their head coaches, and if you listen to Tomlin, he’s a great orator. He’s got great one liners,” Whaley stated. “When you look at this team on paper, you have a Hall of Famer at quarterback, you have two Hall of Famers on the defensive line, possible Hall of Famer in (cornerback Jalen) Ramsey. You’ve got some young talent. But guess what they don’t have? Substance. Just like Mike Tomlin’s press conferences.”
Whaley went on to question if the roster is even buying in to Tomlin and his staff at this point.
“When you start thinking about it that way and you start hearing buy-in, my question is: are those guys in the locker room buying into what the coaching staff is putting out there and trying to have them pick up,” he said.
Florio’s Warning
Joining in on the dogpile was Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, he called out the Steelers’ fanbase in the losing affair. Trying to figure out how the Packers crowd took over Acrisure Stadium, Florio offered this possible explanation.
”I don’t know what’s up with this fanbase,” he said. “This is a far different fan base than what I’m used to. I don’t know if they’ve just been worn down by years of crap from the Pirates and the Penguins have receded to being nothing. Are they just content that the Steelers have an above .500 record?”
The comments might seem like a jab at the city of Pittsburgh, but it’s more so a jab at the slide the Steelers have gone on. It’s been over eight years since the team’s last playoff victory, and it’s possible that the organization and fanbase has begun to accept less than they should.
Cowherd’s Call Out
FS1 host Colin Cowherd has been a vocal critic of the Aaron Rodgers and Pittsburgh Steelers marriage for the 2025 season. After the Steelers dropped their second straight, Cowherd took the chance to share that criticism once again and make the claim that the two are a bad fit.
“They were bad fits. That’s why I kept saying over and over, just go to Minnesota,” Cowhered stated on his show, The Herd. “I think Aaron wanted the Vikings. I think the Vikings wanted Sam Darnold. Aaron was just the fourth choice. He knows it, he’s too smart not to know it.”
